State Secretary: Hungarian Economy's Future Cannot Be Held Hostage by EC’s Negotiation Failures

“Monday morning — what better way to start the week than in Brussels!” Levente Magyar wrote on his social media.

State Secretary Levente Magyar (Source: Facebook/Levente Magyar)

On to the Trade Formation of the Foreign Affairs Council, where we will make one thing clear: the future of the Hungarian economy cannot be held hostage by the Commission’s negotiation failures.

We expect the Commission to finally conclude a tariff agreement with the United States that reflects the interests of the member states. Reaching an agreement with the Americans is not impossible — we’ve already done so on a number of issues,” he added.

