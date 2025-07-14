State Secretary: Hungarian Economy's Future Cannot Be Held Hostage by EC’s Negotiation Failures

“Monday morning — what better way to start the week than in Brussels!” Levente Magyar wrote on his social media.
On to the Trade Formation of the Foreign Affairs Council, where we will make one thing clear: the future of the Hungarian economy cannot be held hostage by the Commission’s negotiation failures.
We expect the Commission to finally conclude a tariff agreement with the United States that reflects the interests of the member states. Reaching an agreement with the Americans is not impossible — we’ve already done so on a number of issues,” he added.
Cover photo: State Secretary Levente Magyar (Source: Facebook / Levente Magyar)