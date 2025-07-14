Tibor Kapu Delivers Touching Farewell Speech + video

Although his access to news from home was limited during the mission, he clearly sensed that much had happened in Hungary.

Although my access to news from home was very limited over the past three weeks, I heard that a lot has happened and many things have changed.

He then moved on to share his own experiences aboard the ISS.

What I can tell you is what has happened here on the space station over the past three weeks. A lot of work, a lot of science, a lot of ideas, and a lot of perseverance went into making this program a success.

He emphasized how proud he was of what Hungarian researchers have achieved and expressed hope that people back home share these feelings as they follow the program.

I truly hope that you are as proud of me and this program as I was of our researchers over the past three weeks.

He added:

Hungary has returned to the space map in recent weeks, and believe me, from up here, it can be clearly seen.

One of the most important parts of the speech was when Tibor Kapu listed the scientific fields in which Hungarian space research has made significant progress.

In the past few weeks, Hungary has advanced by years in scientific fields such as biology, dosimetry, nutrition science, product development, and many more.

Kapu spoke not only about the importance of space research but also about his belief in the long-term future of the HUNOR program. He encouraged Hungarians, especially the younger generation, to believe in their own talents.

My personal goal and wish is for the HUNOR program to be the beginning of something great. And for that to happen, I want to ask everyone to believe that we Hungarians are capable of achieving things like what we accomplished over the past three weeks.

Toward the end, he turned to children with a humorous and personal message:

So if a kid wants to dance, let them dance. If a kid wants to play chess, let them play chess. And if Mom says TV is only allowed after homework, then do your homework first, and only then, watch TV.

He then reaffirmed that Hungarians have proven themselves time and again—now even in space.