Government to Seek Justice for Hungarian Man Who Died After Being Forcibly Conscripted

The government is committed to ensuring the EU takes action regarding Ukraine’s forced military mobilization, stated Janos Boka, pointing out that Jozsef Sebestyen was a Hungarian and thus an EU citizen, and if the EU stands for anything, it should be to protect its citizens. As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the 45-year-old man, who held Hungarian citizenship, became a victim of Ukraine's forced conscription. Like many other ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia, he did not want to be sent to the front lines to die for Ukraine.
Hungary's government will take the necessary steps and will use every instrument at our disposal not only within the European Union but also in the Council of Europe,
minister emphasized, adding that Ukraine, as an EU candidate country, is expected to uphold European values, including those related to conscription.