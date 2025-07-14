Government to Seek Justice for Hungarian Man Who Died After Being Forcibly Conscripted

Janos Boka called it outrageous that the EU commissioner for enlargement and the European Commission have remained silent on the issue:

We will not allow this problem to be swept under the rug, and we will seek justice.

The minister continued by stating that even before the war broke out, Ukraine was not a democratic state governed by the rule of law, and that the situation has only worsened since the war began. He said this must impact Ukraine’s prospects for EU accession.

On the upcoming 30 percent tariff imposed by the United States on the European Union, effective August 1, the minister commented that, in his view, both sides have an interest in reaching an agreement—and it is likely one will be made. However, he noted:

The EU’s position is worse than that of the US’s other trade partners (...), and I believe this is largely because the European institutions, and particularly the European Commission, have portrayed themselves as ideological and political opponents of the Trump administration in recent months, over the past year, and even during the US presidential campaign.

He added that while the good relationship between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Donald Trump could play a role, Hungary is part of the EU customs union and therefore cannot enter into separate trade or customs agreements with the United States. Nonetheless, bilateral economic relations, American investments, cooperation, and future favorable tax agreements may offset the impact of the tariffs, the minister explained.