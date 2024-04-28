ECRCPAC Hungary 2024szubszidiaritás
"Europe Needs to Do Less, but Do It Better"

In an interview for Magyar Nemzet during CPAC Hungary 2024, Antonio Giordano, secretary general of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and Brothers of Italy (Fdl) MEP, spoke about tearing down the labels attached to right-wing parties, what he learned from his experience in Israel, and the over-expansion of EU bureaucracy.

Kónya Rita
2024. 04. 28. 11:51
Antonio Giordano, secretary general of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
Part of Giorgia Meloni's approach is to tear down the labels attached to right-wing parties, the ECR group secretary general and Fdl MEP, told Magyar Nemzet at CPAC Hungary.

Two years ago, before becoming Italy's prime minister, the press wrote terrible things about her, but she pressed ahead and ignored them. Despite the attacks from the mainstream media, she has not changed her strategy on migration. This is not a brutal one of just closing the borders, but also stresses the importance of helping the countries of origin, because nobody really wants to leave their home country.

If we manage to reduce poverty, it can work

Mr Giordano emphasized, noting that this operates according to a win-win logic.

On Israel, the ECR group secretary general said that the Jewish state is the only democracy in the Middle East. "The prime minister is elected, political sides change, Israel is a fully functioning democracy. And we stand up for a functioning democracy," the Italian politician explained, adding that the country was attacked for no reason and in such a brutal way that it would have been impossible not to respond.

The ECR delegation, led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, visited the Middle East country two months ago and Giordano is still struggling to find the words to describe what he saw. "This is another holocaust for them," he says, adding that it was hard to bear what they saw on the ground.

Reacting to the federalist turn in the European Union, he said that the European Union is based on the Treaties. If the bureaucracy oversteps its bounds and politics allows this to happen, the result is bureaucratic leadership instead of political leadership. That can work for a while, but now we have to go back to having political leadership of the European Union.

Europe needs to do less, but do it better,

the ECR secretary general stated, reiterating a point in his speech at CPAC.

Change will come when we become strong enough to strengthen the principle of subsidiarity. There are many issues that are of common interest, such as defense, not only at the level of physical weapons, but also in the field of cyber defense, as well as strategic autonomy in the fields of fuel, energy and food. But the European bureaucracy is getting involved in issues that are not in this realm," Giordano pointed out.

Finally, the ECR secretary general also expressed the hope that when the dust settles after the European Parliamentary elections in forty days' time, they will be able to take steps towards these goals with the backing of the electorate.

Cover photo: Antonio Giordano, secretary general of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

