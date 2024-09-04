Rendkívüli

Pro-War MEPs Attack Hungary with Baseless Lies

New parliament, same old antics. Once again, the pro-war majority in the European Parliament is relying on lies to attack the pro-peace Hungarian government. The EP Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) hearing Wednesday on the Hungarian National Card program is based on false accusations.

2024. 09. 04. 11:11
The Chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Photo: AFP)
According to pro-war politicians in the European Parliament, Hungary's extension of the National Card program to Russian and Belarusian citizens is a threat to EU security. The LIBE Committee has therefore organized a hearing, inviting only the European Commission and explicitly denying the Hungarian government participation.

MEP Kinga Gal, chairwoman of the Fidesz delegation, said that strict security checks are carried out when applications for the National Card are considered, and that the rules - the European Commission has never objected to before - remain unchanged. She added that in the first month of the program's operation, only five Russian and two Belarusian citizens received National Cards.

It is clear that the European Left is making accusations without knowing the facts. All this is just another chapter in the series of unfounded attacks on Hungary by Brussels,

the Fidesz group chairwoman stated. Fidesz MEP Andras Laszlo also says the accusations of the pro-war leftists are unfounded, as Hungary has some of the strictest alien residency and immigration laws in the EU.

There are barely six thousand Russian citizens working in Hungary, compared to nearly 260 thousand in Germany. Those living in Germany are surprisingly not considered a security risk, while those in Hungary are. This is a true double standard,

the MEP pointed out.

Cover photo: The Chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Photo: AFP)

