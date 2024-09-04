Pro-War MEPs Attack Hungary with Baseless Lies

MEP Kinga Gal, chairwoman of the Fidesz delegation, said that strict security checks are carried out when applications for the National Card are considered, and that the rules - the European Commission has never objected to before - remain unchanged. She added that in the first month of the program's operation, only five Russian and two Belarusian citizens received National Cards.

It is clear that the European Left is making accusations without knowing the facts. All this is just another chapter in the series of unfounded attacks on Hungary by Brussels,

the Fidesz group chairwoman stated. Fidesz MEP Andras Laszlo also says the accusations of the pro-war leftists are unfounded, as Hungary has some of the strictest alien residency and immigration laws in the EU.