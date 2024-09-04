According to pro-war politicians in the European Parliament, Hungary's extension of the National Card program to Russian and Belarusian citizens is a threat to EU security. The LIBE Committee has therefore organized a hearing, inviting only the European Commission and explicitly denying the Hungarian government participation.
Pro-War MEPs Attack Hungary with Baseless Lies
New parliament, same old antics. Once again, the pro-war majority in the European Parliament is relying on lies to attack the pro-peace Hungarian government. The EP Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) hearing Wednesday on the Hungarian National Card program is based on false accusations.
MEP Kinga Gal, chairwoman of the Fidesz delegation, said that strict security checks are carried out when applications for the National Card are considered, and that the rules - the European Commission has never objected to before - remain unchanged. She added that in the first month of the program's operation, only five Russian and two Belarusian citizens received National Cards.
It is clear that the European Left is making accusations without knowing the facts. All this is just another chapter in the series of unfounded attacks on Hungary by Brussels,
the Fidesz group chairwoman stated. Fidesz MEP Andras Laszlo also says the accusations of the pro-war leftists are unfounded, as Hungary has some of the strictest alien residency and immigration laws in the EU.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
There are barely six thousand Russian citizens working in Hungary, compared to nearly 260 thousand in Germany. Those living in Germany are surprisingly not considered a security risk, while those in Hungary are. This is a true double standard,
the MEP pointed out.
Cover photo: The Chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Photo: AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban Reigns Supreme on Social Media
Hungary's prime minister attracts significantly more attention than his rivals in the online sphere.
Office Chief: Germany Should Join Hungary's Migration Fight Against Brussels
The elections in two East German states have produced an interesting situation regarding migration and the Russia-Ukraine war, on which PM Orban's office chief, Gergely Gulyas, has also shared his thoughts with Mandiner.
Importance of Reliable Neighbors Grows
According to the foreign minister, Hungary does have joint success stories with Slovenia.
Hungary Plays Bridge Role Between Turkic World and Europe
Istvan Vasary: Hungary's expertise can help address Central Asia's drought issues.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Még csak most jön a rollerek kora
Cseh László azt látja Milák legyőzőjében, ami nála hiányzott
Salma Hayek bikinis fotókkal ünnepelte 58. születésnapját: „Ezek közül egyik sem régi!"
Kiszivárogott, hogy mely országok biztosai kezelhetik a pénzcsapot az EU-ban
Benézel a lábai közé, bikini nélkül pózolt Julia
Napindító - Dunda György: Ukrajnában akár a kormánytagok 50 százaléka is kicserélődhet + videó
Az EP elnökére nem vonatkoznak a szabályok
Csodaszivacs kapható a Lidlben, súrolószer nélkül is eltünteti a makacs foltokat
Bilincsben vitték el a rendőrök a magyar olimpikont + videó
Ez a Guiness Rekordok Könyvébe is befér: a BMW hazánk legnagyobb naperőművét építi fel Debrecenben
Zelenszkij bajban, az ukránok is ellene fordultak
Gyurcsány és a kisszerszám
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban Reigns Supreme on Social Media
Hungary's prime minister attracts significantly more attention than his rivals in the online sphere.
Office Chief: Germany Should Join Hungary's Migration Fight Against Brussels
The elections in two East German states have produced an interesting situation regarding migration and the Russia-Ukraine war, on which PM Orban's office chief, Gergely Gulyas, has also shared his thoughts with Mandiner.
Importance of Reliable Neighbors Grows
According to the foreign minister, Hungary does have joint success stories with Slovenia.
Hungary Plays Bridge Role Between Turkic World and Europe
Istvan Vasary: Hungary's expertise can help address Central Asia's drought issues.