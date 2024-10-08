mentelmi jogbűncselekményMagyar Péter
Tamas Deutsch Informs EP of Peter Magyar's Affairs

The Tisza Party chief and MEP wants to avoid prosecution at all costs.

2024. 10. 08. 10:00
Hungarian Tisza Party Chairman and MEP Peter Magyar refuses to give up his right to immunity (Photo: Attila Polyak)
All members of the European Parliament were sent a letter by Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch informing them about MEP Peter Magyar's immunity case, his scandalous behavior and the common law offence he committed. The Hungarian governing party politician posted this on his social media page along with a video.

The Tisza Party chairman wants to avoid accountability at all costs, so he is using all means at his disposal to delay the decision on his immunity case in the EP for as long as possible. But the law applies to everyone, including Peter Magyar,

Tamas Deutsch stated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Tisza Party Chairman and MEP Peter Magyar refuses to give up his right to immunity (Photo: Attila Polyak)

