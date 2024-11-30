elnökválasztásFacebookabszurdDávid DóraTikToknakEPMagyar Péter
magyar

Absurd: Peter Magyar's Facebook Expert to Grill TikTok Chiefs in EP

The issue is Romania's presidential election and how a candidate who came from nowhere could come out on top.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 30. 10:35
Apps icons from Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, Apple Store and TikTok online platforms (Photo: NurPhoto/AFP/Jonathan Raa)
Apps icons from Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, Apple Store and TikTok online platforms (Photo: NurPhoto/AFP/Jonathan Raa)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"On Tuesday, the European Parliament's Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection will hear TikTok officials about Romania's presidential election. They want to find out what role TikTok played in helping a candidate who came from nowhere to win 23 percent of the vote," political analyst Zoltan Cegledi pointed out in a post on Facebook.

Tisza Party's MEP Dora David, Facebook's former legal adviser, will be sitting in the committee and asking the TikTok guys without anyone raising the question 'excuse me, shouldn't we also talk about the role Facebook played in helping Peter Magyar, who came from nowhere, secure 30 percent for Tisza Party's list', he added. 

You can only laugh at this, Cegledi remarked.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekHann Endre

Csúnyán lebukott a manipulációs hálózat, kiderült a fondorlat

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Legyünk résen! Ezek mindenre képesek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.