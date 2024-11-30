Absurd: Peter Magyar's Facebook Expert to Grill TikTok Chiefs in EP

"On Tuesday, the European Parliament's Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection will hear TikTok officials about Romania's presidential election. They want to find out what role TikTok played in helping a candidate who came from nowhere to win 23 percent of the vote," political analyst Zoltan Cegledi pointed out in a post on Facebook.

Tisza Party's MEP Dora David, Facebook's former legal adviser, will be sitting in the committee and asking the TikTok guys without anyone raising the question 'excuse me, shouldn't we also talk about the role Facebook played in helping Peter Magyar, who came from nowhere, secure 30 percent for Tisza Party's list', he added.

You can only laugh at this, Cegledi remarked.