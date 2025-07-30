The meeting between Viktor Orban and Alice Weidel, co-leader of the right-wing AfD party, was briefly reported by the prime minister on his Facebook page. He pointed out that the European continent is facing unprecedented difficulties.
PM Orban Holds Talks with Key German Politician
Viktor Orban reported on his social media page that he had a meeting with Alice Weidel, co-chair of Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that Europe is simultaneously facing war, mass migration and a faltering economy – challenges that can only be addressed through cooperation.
Europe is facing enormous challenges: war, migration, a weakening economy. We will need all the help we can get to cope with them. This is what we discussed today with Alice Weidel,
Viktor Orban posted.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at the Carmelite Monastery on July 29, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM: Suzuki Modernization Investment Further Bolsters Hungary's Role in Auto Industry
Hungary's global automotive position continues to strengthen.
Hungary FM: Brussels Has Turned Europe on Its Head
No one has done more to promote peace in Ukraine than Donald Trump, the foreign minister stated.
Why the "Home Start" Program Is Beneficial – Key Details Revealed
Miklos Panyi told Magyar Nemzet that the announcement ignited a frenzy of activity, invigorating the Hungarian housing market and construction industry.
PM Orban: The 'Fighters' Hour' Is Causing the Opposition to Boil Over
Left-wing outrage is erupting from the Tisza to the Leitha, Hungary's Prime Minister stated.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM: Suzuki Modernization Investment Further Bolsters Hungary's Role in Auto Industry
Hungary's global automotive position continues to strengthen.
Hungary FM: Brussels Has Turned Europe on Its Head
No one has done more to promote peace in Ukraine than Donald Trump, the foreign minister stated.
Why the "Home Start" Program Is Beneficial – Key Details Revealed
Miklos Panyi told Magyar Nemzet that the announcement ignited a frenzy of activity, invigorating the Hungarian housing market and construction industry.
PM Orban: The 'Fighters' Hour' Is Causing the Opposition to Boil Over
Left-wing outrage is erupting from the Tisza to the Leitha, Hungary's Prime Minister stated.