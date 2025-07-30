Rendkívüli

PM Orban Holds Talks with Key German Politician

Viktor Orban reported on his social media page that he had a meeting with Alice Weidel, co-chair of Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that Europe is simultaneously facing war, mass migration and a faltering economy – challenges that can only be addressed through cooperation.

2025. 07. 30.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at the Carmelite Monastery on July 29, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)
The meeting between Viktor Orban and Alice Weidel, co-leader of the right-wing AfD party, was briefly reported by the prime minister on his Facebook page. He pointed out that the European continent is facing unprecedented difficulties.

Europe is facing enormous challenges: war, migration, a weakening economy. We will need all the help we can get to cope with them. This is what we discussed today with Alice Weidel,

Viktor Orban posted.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at the Carmelite Monastery on July 29, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)

