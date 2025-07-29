Why the "Home Start" Program Is Beneficial – Key Details Revealed

What is the goal of the new housing support program?

After the outbreak of the war, Hungary’s housing market found itself in a difficult situation: energy prices skyrocketed, interest rates soared, and financing for development became expensive. Buyers pulled back, and transactions plummeted. Even capital-strong buyers hesitated amid the war-induced uncertainty. The construction sector also suffered due to shrinking demand, and the number of new homes fell to half. Two interlinked problems emerged: homeownership became difficult or outright impossible for many due to high property prices and interest rates, and the construction sector could not recover without buyers. We needed a program that helps on both sides — providing support to buyers to commit to purchasing property, thus generating demand and kickstarting the construction industry.

The Home Start program is already enabled hundreds of thousands of Hungarians to act. The market is buzzing — we announced the program just three weeks ago, and there's already significant momentum. As industry leaders have said: 'This is the program we’ve been waiting for!'

Miklos Panyi: By enabling hundreds of thousands of Hungarians to buy, the housing market and construction industry were revived (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Who is the main target group?

The program was primarily designed for young people, but the government decided to make it available regardless of age. The core objective remains: to support families and those planning to have children. Eligibility isn’t based on family status but on one’s housing situation — whether a person owns a suitable property or not. If someone doesn’t have a home of their own, this program can change that. It’s a serious offer primarily for young people, for whom — besides getting a first job — owning a home is a crucial milestone.

We want to help tens of thousands of young people start their lives not only through free higher education, tax exemptions, quality jobs, and life-start support, but also by broadly opening the path to property ownership.

In this sense, it’s a startup program for first-time homebuyers and a capital injection program focused on those facing housing difficulties.