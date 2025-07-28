Support Surges for Digital Civic Circles - PM Orban Sees Digital 'Seismic' Shift in Hungary

Viktor Orban declared that 40,000 people have already joined the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). On his social media, the prime minister described the development as a “digital earthquake” taking place in Hungary.

I have always believed that the Hungarian nation is capable of speaking in the online space not only in the language of hatred. Now, together, we’re showing the whole world who we really are: proud, peaceful and strong,

he stated.

According to the prime minister, Hungarians are the kind of people who rarely set out — but when they do, it’s monumental. And usually, it ends in a conquest.

This time, it’s a digital conquest. Go DPK (Digital Civic Circles)!

Viktor Orban posted.

