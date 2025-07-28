Orbán ViktorDPKDigitális Polgári Kör
Support Surges for Digital Civic Circles - PM Orban Sees Digital 'Seismic' Shift in Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page that the number of people joining the recently launched Digital Civic Circles (DPK) has topped 40,000.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 28. 11:51
Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök az első Digitális Polgári Kör tagjaival
Forrás: Facebook
Viktor Orban declared that 40,000 people have already joined the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). On his social media, the prime minister described the development as a “digital earthquake” taking place in Hungary.

Kötcse, 2023. szeptember 9. Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök érkezik a Polgári Magyarországért Alapítvány rendezvényére, a Polgári Piknikre a kötcsei Dobozy-kúriához 2023. szeptember 9-én. MTI/Máthé Zoltán
Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the Civic Picnic at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse
(Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

I have always believed that the Hungarian nation is capable of speaking in the online space not only in the language of hatred. Now, together, we’re showing the whole world who we really are: proud, peaceful and strong,

he stated.

According to the prime minister, Hungarians are the kind of people who rarely set out — but when they do, it’s monumental. And usually, it ends in a conquest.

This time, it’s a digital conquest. Go DPK (Digital Civic Circles)!

Viktor Orban posted.

 

Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban with members of the first Digital Civic Circle (DPK) (Source: Viktor Orban's Facebook page)

 

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

