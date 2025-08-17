Robert C. CastelPutyinRapid ExtraTrump-PutyinTrumppodcast
magyar

Rapid Extra: Robert C. Castel on the Trump–Putin Summit in Alaska

In the daily Magyar Nemzet's Rapid Extra podcast, hosts Tamas Antal Toth and Rajmund Fekete spoke with Robert C. Castel, senior fellow at the newspaper and security policy advisor to the Center for Fundamental Rights, about the Trump–Putin summit in Alaska. According to Robert C. Castel, the greatest achievement of the meeting in Alaska was that the two sides set out on the path of dialogue, leaving the door open to a peace process.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 17. 14:11
Robert C. Castel in Magyar Nemzet's Rapid Extra podcast (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)
Robert C. Castel emphasized that it would have been an unrealistic expectation for the Trump –Putin summit in Alaska to produce immediate peace.
 

“I believe that the most important thing is that the extreme scenarios did not come to pass,” he said.

Trump
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s first round of talks has concluded (Photo: KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / ANADOLU)

In his view, those who declare that the talks are a failure simply fail to understand the logic of diplomacy.

If we read the criticisms, the question arises: what would the critics of Trump have considered a success? Probably only if Vladimir Putin had extended both hands, handcuffed himself, and led himself into a dark cell.

“So anything short of that, in the eyes of Mr. Trump’s critics, would have been betrayal, would have been failure. That kind of perspective ignores the realities of diplomacy.”

According to the expert, the three-hour meeting could only be the first step in a long process. “A problem that has been prepared for decades, and made worse by years of war, cannot be solved in a three-hour conversation.

The mere fact that in the first two or three or five minutes — as Mr. Trump said — he did not conclude that the other side lacked the honest intention to solve the problem, is itself a positive outcome of this summit.

This opened the door to a series of further talks, and I think that is the "realistic perspective of the matter.”

In Mr. Castel’s view, Europe is not a factor in this process. “The European Union may be a political category, an economic category, but geopolitically, militarily, in terms of security policy, I do not see the European Union carrying much weight,” he said.

The expert stressed that for President Putin, it was both a risky and symbolic step to meet Donald Trump on an American military base and, at the president’s invitation, to sit inside the “Beast,” the official presidential limousine.

“The fact that President Trump invited President Putin into the Beast, the presidential limousine, to ride together, was a sign of trust. It was also telling that Mr. Putin was willing to sit beside him and did not insist on strict parity by traveling in his own car. Moreover, it showed trust that President Putin met with Mr. Trump not on neutral but on American soil — thus acknowledging Mr. Trump’s right and prerogative to lead the two warring countries toward peace or a ceasefire.”

The expert recalled that after the summit, Mr. Trump indicated that he would consult with the NATO secretary general and with Volodymyr Zelensky, but according to Mr. Castel, there is a fundamental contradiction here. “On the one hand, we expect President Trump, in that very moment, within three hours, to find the killer like Derrick. At the same time, we also expect him not to make any decisions on his own and to seek the allies’ opinion on everything. Now, those two expectations are in contradiction with each other.”

The discussion also touched on the course of the war. Mr. Castel spoke plainly:

I believe that by almost every measure, Ukraine has lost this war.

In his view, Russia’s goal was not the full occupation of Ukraine, but rather halting NATO’s eastward expansion — and that goal has been achieved. “The aim of the war, and not just this war, but of Russia’s wars or military actions in recent decades in Europe, has had one serious purpose: to prevent NATO from further expansion to the east. We saw this in Georgia, we saw this in the support for all the small separatist territories and republics, and this is what we saw in the Ukraine war as well.”

According to Mr. Castel, since NATO has failed to admit either Ukraine or Georgia, Russia has achieved its strategic objective.

“I believe that Russia has reached this goal, and Ukraine, along with the collective West or NATO, has not reached its expansionist goal in the post-Soviet sphere. From this perspective, I think Russia is currently winning.”

In conclusion, the expert declared that the significance of the Alaska summit lies not in tangible results, but in the launching of a new process.

Cover photo: Robert C. Castel in Magyar Nemzet's Rapid Extra podcast (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

