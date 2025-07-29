Rendkívüli

Orbán ViktorNémeth BalázsHarcosok Órája
magyar

PM Orban: The 'Fighters' Hour' Is Causing the Opposition to Boil Over

"The 'Fighters’ Hour' podcast is an explosive success—outrage is erupting from the Tisza to the Leitha, Hungary's Prime Minister stated.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the first episode of the 'Fighters' Hour' podcast (Source: Facebook)
"The first episode of the 'Fighters' Hour’ podcast had barely ended when the opposition world was already boiling over," Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page. He continued:

From the Tisza to the Leitha, they can't help being endlessly outraged, criticizing and nitpicking every moment. There can be only one reason: the truth hit home.

"Let's keep it up! Go, Balazs Nemeth!" the PM urged.

As our outlet reported live, the first guest on host Balazs Nemeth’s new podcast was Prime Minister Viktor Orban himself. The show touched on the Digital Civic Circles and the Fighters’ Club. On the subject of opinion polls, Orban reiterated that their own internal polling method, which he disclosed the results of at Tusvanyos, is what he relies on. The PM and his team have been using the same methodology for years, and it currently shows strong support for the governing parties.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the first episode of the 'Fighters' Hour' podcast (Source: Facebook)

