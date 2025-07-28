Orbán ViktorDigitális Polgári KörHarcosok órájaminiszterelnök
PM Orban: 30,000 Members in the Fighters' Club, 40,000 in the Digital Civic Circles

The first guest on the new Fighters' Hour podcast was Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The discussion covered topics such as the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), the Fighters' Club and the government's internal opinion polls.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 28. 16:56
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
The Fighters’ Hour podcast, hosted by Balazs Nemeth, spokesperson for the Fidesz parliamentary group, launched this morning at 7:30 AM. Its first guest was Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary.

“According to last night’s tally, there are 30,000 members in the Fighters' Club and 40,000 in the Digital Civic Circles,” Mr. Orban said in the debut episode.

Politics Has Been Conquered by the Digital World

The Prime Minister noted that while some people are tired of fighting but still have opinions—they’re in the DPK (Digital Civic Circles). He added that since the digital world has overtaken politics, people believe even the most absurd things, and subsequently, lies dominate the internet. Regarding Akos Hadhazy, PM Orban commented that the opposition politician might appear as a star on the Left, but on the Right, no one believes a word he says.

He emphasized that while some people enjoy being terrified, he, himself belongs to the opposite type: hopeful and forward-looking regarding the plans they will achieve.

There's no point in spreading nonsense, though it always happens before elections. But the basic rule of democracy is: things will turn out the way the people decide,

Orban said.

Date of 2026 Elections

Mr. Orban revealed that the T-shirt with "four-fifths" and a projected election date on it that he also posted a picture of was given to him by ethnic Hungarians in Croatia. He reminded listeners that 

it is the president of the republic who sets the date of the elections, 

but the earliest possible time is the second weekend of April.

He also cautioned about not underestimating the power of tabloid media, noting that in the English-speaking world, tabloids are often the most influential news outlets.

Agreements in the West

Commenting on the trade war, the prime minister remarked: “This wasn't a deal Donald Trump made with Ursula von der Leyen—he basically had her for breakfast.” He also noted that the U.S. and UK recently struck a far better deal than the EU ever managed. There is even a weapons procurement component involved in the U.S.-EU deal, even though the European Commission has no army, Orban stressed.  

Hateful Comments

PM Orban questioned whether some hateful online comments remain within legal boundaries, citing laws that prohibit incitement to violence. He said that’s why he initiated the Digital Civic Circles (DPK)—because the internet has become a hostile territory.

“Since the digital space is so important, we cannot surrender it to that atmosphere," he explained. 

We can feel confident there only if we protect one another,

he added. "It's an interesting phenomenon that people are becoming emboldened and realizing that this space can't be given up," he commented, 

600 Digital Civic Circles (DPK) have already formed. 

The prime minister also said that 

some in Budapest are planning to create a DPK under the name Let's Redesign Budapest.

These circles, he said, will include people who care about their country and want to ensure its future.

Housing Support Program

About the Home Start program, Orban said: “If someone doesn’t live with their parents, they have to pay rent. Isn’t it more sensible to put that money toward their own mortgage?” He claimed no such program currently exists in Europe. 

Married couples can also support their children’s home purchases through it.

He acknowledged concerns about rising housing prices due to the scheme but clarified that the loans will only be available for homes priced below 1.5 million forints (38 hundred euros) per square meter.

Young Voters to the Ballot Boxes

On polling, Orban said that many surveys are campaign tools, something even Endre Hann, director of the Median polling institute, has admitted. “I only rely on our own data. We’ve used the same methodology for years, and what I presented at Tusvanyos reflects our current standing,” he explained, referring to internal polling showing a comfortable government party lead.

In response to a video of young people chanting “dirty Fidesz” at a concert, he said it wasn’t very convincing. He pointed out that 

youth turnout is one of the biggest unknowns in elections.

Who Is Viktor Orban Debating?

“I don’t do debates with mercenaries,” the PM said in response to a comment on why he refuses to debate Peter Magyar. “I debate their bosses—Von der Leyen and Manfred Weber,” he asserted, noting that 

Peter Magyar used to be in the front row cheering at all my speeches.

According to PM Orban, those who want to reconcile with the European Commission also accept the migration pact—and so would the Tisza Party.

The migration pact means the end of Hungary,” he warned, adding that "self-professed pro-European politicians accept that.

he's open to agreements with Brussels, however, they must serve Hungary's interests—not come from a position of surrender.

Two Dimensions of Migration 

Reacting to French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that France will recognize Palestine as a state in September, Orban said migration has two dimensions: terrorism and crime.

When democracy meets migration, it means you let in migrants, grant them rights, and eventually they become citizens with voting rights.

Where Muslim voters outnumber Jews, the Jews start packing. That’s what’s happening now—and all of Europe is suffering from it,” he said, indicating that officially recognizing the state of Palestine is a political illusion. The Hungarian position on this is clear: in theory, a Palestinian state is acceptable, but only if both states recognize each other and are willing to coexist. Since that’s not the case, Orban sees keeping this issue on the agenda is unrealistic and counterproductive.

 

The Left Is Vanishing from the Map
In response to Lajos Korózs (vice president of the Socialist Party) mocking the DPK initiative as “passing around Nokia 1011s,” Orbán said Korózs and the left are disappearing.

Summer Vacation

When asked whether he can afford a political break during summer, PM Orban said he usually takes time off in July or early August, but this year it’ll be in the second half of August, once Brussels bureaucrats go on vacation and political pressure eases.

“This summer is different,” he noted.

What Exists Doesn’t Matter

Commenting on how positive news often goes unnoticed, Orban said, 

There’s a strange saying: what exists doesn’t matter. People aren’t interested in good news, what's already been achieved—like new road construction or family support.

He emphasized the need to talk more about accomplishments and future plans, hoping that some Digital Civic Circles will showcase what Hungary has achieved.

There’s no such thing as a successful country with an unsuccessful government. 

When the government was bad, the whole country suffered,” he said. "It would be good to have more talk of our achievements and what we can be proud of, like our income tax exemptions, free school textbooks, discounted school meals."  He added that for people to feel good, “we have to make good decisions—like these, which many now take for granted.”

The point is to make the lives of people better. That's what inspires me,

the prime minister concluded.

News, information, opinions, press reviews — all in 60 minutes every day from Monday to Thursday, broadcast live on the Harcosok órája (Fighters’ Hour) YouTube channel,

announced Balazs Nemeth on his social media page on Sunday.

The podcast will air continuously for 258 days, from Monday to Thursday, starting at 7:30 a.m. each day.

 

