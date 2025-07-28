PM Orban: 30,000 Members in the Fighters' Club, 40,000 in the Digital Civic Circles

The Fighters’ Hour podcast, hosted by Balazs Nemeth, spokesperson for the Fidesz parliamentary group, launched this morning at 7:30 AM. Its first guest was Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary.

“According to last night’s tally, there are 30,000 members in the Fighters' Club and 40,000 in the Digital Civic Circles,” Mr. Orban said in the debut episode.

Politics Has Been Conquered by the Digital World

The Prime Minister noted that while some people are tired of fighting but still have opinions—they’re in the DPK (Digital Civic Circles). He added that since the digital world has overtaken politics, people believe even the most absurd things, and subsequently, lies dominate the internet. Regarding Akos Hadhazy, PM Orban commented that the opposition politician might appear as a star on the Left, but on the Right, no one believes a word he says.

He emphasized that while some people enjoy being terrified, he, himself belongs to the opposite type: hopeful and forward-looking regarding the plans they will achieve.

There's no point in spreading nonsense, though it always happens before elections. But the basic rule of democracy is: things will turn out the way the people decide,

Orban said.

Date of 2026 Elections

Mr. Orban revealed that the T-shirt with "four-fifths" and a projected election date on it that he also posted a picture of was given to him by ethnic Hungarians in Croatia. He reminded listeners that

it is the president of the republic who sets the date of the elections,

but the earliest possible time is the second weekend of April.

He also cautioned about not underestimating the power of tabloid media, noting that in the English-speaking world, tabloids are often the most influential news outlets.

Agreements in the West

Commenting on the trade war, the prime minister remarked: “This wasn't a deal Donald Trump made with Ursula von der Leyen—he basically had her for breakfast.” He also noted that the U.S. and UK recently struck a far better deal than the EU ever managed. There is even a weapons procurement component involved in the U.S.-EU deal, even though the European Commission has no army, Orban stressed.