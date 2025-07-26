TusványosBálványosi Szabadegyetem és DiáktáborMagyarországOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: Ruling Parties Would Win a Landslide Victory Today + Video

Political assessment, forecast, and strategic analysis — PM Viktor Orban's annual speech at Tusvanyos remains a leading topic both in Hungarian public life and on the international stage for weeks to follow.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Tusvanyos (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Tusvanyos (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban began by stating that this year's speech marks the end of the current governmental cycle, while - according to his plans - next year's will open the new one. In his view, the first major political event on the horizon is the general election in 2026.  – "According to our internal polls, we would win 80 out of 106 individual constituencies. That's a decisive majority, but I'm not satisfied with it. I ask that you not be, either," he said. PM Orban also emphasized that every Hungarian election carries the greatest risk for Hungarians living beyond the country's borders.

Mr. Orban said.

There are always two fates to choose between. The Hungarian opposition, directed from Brussels, revealed its creed when they came to Oradea and simply said, 'Romanian land.' Those with ears to hear know what that means. We represent the opposite. We say that states have borders, but nations do not. That's why you can always count on the national government. We stand up for Hungarians, and we will fight for you, too. I only ask that you also stand up for your own future,

– Hungary's prime minister said.  

Hungary–Romania Relations

Mr. Orban identified neighborhood policy as the second topical issue. He noted that he had met with the Romanian prime minister the day before — his 24th Romanian counterpart. However, in his view, the stability of that country’s political system is ensured by the Romanian President. He said he had met a heavyweight Romanian patriot who will fight for Romania’s national interests — but also wants joint Hungary–Romania successes. Thus, there is a chance for good cooperation, if Romania can overcome its difficult economic situation.

 

A Clear Message to Show Business: Money Must Not Come First!

The third major issue, Mr. Orban said, was a recent domestic controversy over Hungary banning a rock band that promotes anti-Semitism and glorifies terrorism. “It’s important to say that Hungary is an island of freedom and peace in a turbulent world. No one here may be harassed for their origin or religion – not even verbally. The organizers should have known better than to invite such a band and put Hungary in that position,” he said.

There is a disturbing trend in Hungary’s show business scene: one performer calls people he dislikes vermins, another mimes shooting the prime minister onstage, and a third invites an antisemitic, terror-glorifying band. I understand that everyone needs to make money, but money should never be that important,

– he emphasized.

Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki 

Digital Civic Circles

Mr. Orban then announced the launch of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). “We’ve already founded the first Digital Civic Circle. By the time I put down the microphone at the end of today’s speech, its website will be live, and all information will be available there. DPK has electoral significance, but it goes well beyond that. Over the past 15 years, the world has changed – and you have probably noticed that too,” he said, adding that

what’s uniquely Hungarian is this is the trolling and coarseness. If you’re not liberal, you’re humiliated. Digital circles built on that dominate the space. We must accept that a community now also lives digitally. We need a culture of patriotism. For those fighting back against brute digital forces, we’ve already created the Fighters’ Club. But we also need a space for those who don’t want to be politically active. This matters for national sovereignty, too – war hawks already rule the digital realm. We need a national digital algorithm.

 

Staying out of the War

Mr. Orban argued that Donald Trump’s re-election has, for now, helped in avoiding a world war. The U.S. has ended political discrimination against Hungary, lifted sanctions related to Paks, and resumed American investment in the country. While it remains uncertain whether a world war will break out, Mr. Orban said the threat has lessened but not disappeared with Trump taking office. “The storm does not always follow the signs, but ominous shadows remain," he opined. Based on the signs that preceded the previous world war, he noted that growing rivalry between great powers is one such sign. 

“Today, there are three suns in the sky: Russia, China, and the United States. Armed conflicts tend to increase before each world war; right now, there are 184 active armed conflicts worldwide, and interstate disputes have doubled. Arms races also tend to intensify before world wars. Today’s militarization is funded by loans, and repaying those loans may require war. Other signs include the formation of blocs within (or the fragmentation of) the global economy and a surge in migration. Global migration now affects 300 million people. The risk of world war continues to rise,” he warned.

Mr. Orban emphasized that Hungarians need calmness, composure, and strategic patience. “We must not allow Ukraine into the EU, no matter how upside-down the world gets. We must strive for peace,” he added.

Mr. Orban called for peace efforts, primarily at the regional level.  – “We already have regional peace alliances with the Slovaks and Serbs, and we hope to build similar ones with the Czechs, Romanians, and Poles. If war comes, we must stay out of it,” he said.

We must be prepared and able to stay out. It's important that we cannot be vulnerable. We must maintain good relations with every global power center. Of the six, Brussels is the only one we’re not aligned with. Being on good terms means everyone has an economic and financial interest in Hungary’s success,

– he added. The second requirement, he said, is to have the strength to defend ourselves.  – “We are developing Hungary’s military,” he announced. The third: resilience – the ability to be self-sufficient, especially in defense, energy, food, and digital capabilities. He emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence, which is transforming every field. “We must carry out this work as part of our national remit, because the EU does nothing here. We must join this race independently, cooperating with regional partners.” The fourth requirement is human resource superiority.

Today, Hungary spends more on education than any other country in Europe. Three of our universities rank in the top 2 percent globally,” he said. Finally, as a fifth element, he named a long-term plan aimed at ensuring political stability — one that is centered primarily on not becoming enclosed within any bloc.

 

A European War

On whether there will be a European war, Mr. Orban said, “There won’t be a European war – there already is one: the Russia-Ukraine war.” He argued that the idea of Ukraine joining the West undermines the balance of power between the West and Russia, creating an existential crisis for all involved.  – “The West did not understand this. Even good intentions can lead to war if the good intentions are misplaced, or appear in the wrong format. This European war wasn’t a decision – it was an outcome. The global system is fragile. If there is no global order, the question is: what will Europe’s survival zone look like 5 to 10 years from now, be reason of the fact that we've been drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war?” “Even if the U.S. withdraws, the EU will continue the war. Hungary has decided not to join the war, but the EU has decided that we must, so Brussels now wants a pro-Ukraine, pro-war government here. This is why we won’t let Tisza or DK into government – we want Hungary to have a pro-peace government,” Mr. Orban said.

 

Brussels’ Wartime Budget

Mr. Orban recalled that Brussels has recently released its draft for the next seven-year EU budget – which a war budget, he said.He emphasized:

Twenty percent of the funds will go to Ukraine, and whatever money remains is not for development, agriculture, or farmers, but for war preparations. This is the budget of a European Union at war with Russia.

“This is a budget for a European Union that aims to defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory, hoping that defeating Russia at war will shake its government structure,” he added. He made it clear that Hungary has no interest in a war budget. “We need a budget that supports peace and development. We won’t even accept the proposed draft as a basis for negotiation. Tisza and DK have a deal: if they do what Brussels demands, they get money in exchange for our sovereignty. We’d rather bring that money home ourselves,” he said.

In terms of why the EU does what it does, Mr. Orban stated: “The EU has taken on the role of supporting woke ideology, which Donald Trump already fought and won against. The current EU leadership is heading for the worst possible agreements with the United States, forcing the EU into a losing trajectory. On top of that, its relations with China have also deteriorated.”

 

Hungary Will Be Great and Prosperous

Prime Minister Orban suggested there may indeed be a federalist master plan at work — as Brussels sees an opportunity to build a United States of Europe. This is reinforced by the fact that they use every crisis as a pretext to transfer even more powers away from nation states. The EU’s current fiscal model, he argued, can only be maintained as a war economy, because the EU has lost its competitiveness — and Ukraine’s EU accession would only serve the economic interests of certain players, he added. — Over the past ten years, we let go of England — and now we want to bring Ukraine in. That’s economic madness. England supports a sovereigntist, while Ukraine supports a federalist Europe, Mr. Orban said.

Regarding Hungary’s long-term grand strategy, PM Orban noted: in 1920, Hungary’s enemies decided the country would be small and poor. — Our national strategy is just the opposite: Hungary will be great and prosperous, he declared.

 

We Need a Pro-Family Nation, Not Mass Migration

As he put it, Hungary is not preparing for “human imports” — what we need is a family-centered nation. — All things considered, we spend more on families than anyone else. What’s more, something is happening here that’s happening nowhere else in the world: full income tax exemption for Hungarian mothers. And now we’re offering young people a new opportunity — the 3% home loan. This means if a Hungarian over 18 decides they want to become a homeowner, they can have a place of their own. The monthly payment will be less than rent. With this, we are strengthening families, young people — and the nation, Mr. Orban said.

Turning to migration, he cited Germany as an example, where 40% of schoolchildren are now of Muslim descent. — To the west of us, countries have become irreversibly mixed societies, and we will have Muslim-majority cities by means of population replacement -which is underway. Europe will remain a target for migration. And once Africa begins to move in earnest, the West will be unable to defend itself against migration of this scale, he opined.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök Tusnádfürdőn tart előadást
 

Defending the Borders

Prime Minister Orban emphasized that ten years from now, the most important task of the homeland — and its leader — will be to defend Hungary’s western borders from migration. In contrast to the West, Hungary’s Constitution acknowledges the nation-preserving role of Christianity. — They’re just starting to grasp this — but it’s too late. They didn’t have the alarm bells, which is why their old, familiar homelands no longer exist, he declared.

The key question, Mr. Orban argued, is whether Christianity will survive. — There was a moment in European history when people had a living faith, but is was crushed by secularization. Living faith is shrinking — but Christian culture remains accessible to Europeans. And there comes a tipping point — just when they accept same-sex marriage, for instance, that's the time when the West is hit by migration. Whether we can reclaim the preserving strength of a living faith depends on us and our children. Our task is to protect what we have, gain what we lack — and reject what we don’t need. The time will come for us to find out just what kind of parents we really were, Viktor Orban concluded.

Ahead of PM Orban's speech, Zsolt Nemeth (of Fidesz) — the chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and founder of the Free University — spoke about the scale of the event: over 1,000 speakers, with guests arriving from six continents. He emphasized that Tusvanyos is right to call itself an intellectual workshop of public life — and also plays a special role in Hungary–Romania dialogue. Laszló Tokes, Reformed pastor and president of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania (EMNT), likewise focused on Hungarian–Romanian relations in his address. — It’s good to see that the message of the camp holds true: we can count on one another — in the motherland and across the border alike, he said.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Dep't / Zoltan Fischer)

