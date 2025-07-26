Mr. Orban called for peace efforts, primarily at the regional level. – “We already have regional peace alliances with the Slovaks and Serbs, and we hope to build similar ones with the Czechs, Romanians, and Poles. If war comes, we must stay out of it,” he said.

We must be prepared and able to stay out. It's important that we cannot be vulnerable. We must maintain good relations with every global power center. Of the six, Brussels is the only one we’re not aligned with. Being on good terms means everyone has an economic and financial interest in Hungary’s success,

– he added. The second requirement, he said, is to have the strength to defend ourselves. – “We are developing Hungary’s military,” he announced. The third: resilience – the ability to be self-sufficient, especially in defense, energy, food, and digital capabilities. He emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence, which is transforming every field. “We must carry out this work as part of our national remit, because the EU does nothing here. We must join this race independently, cooperating with regional partners.” The fourth requirement is human resource superiority.

Today, Hungary spends more on education than any other country in Europe. Three of our universities rank in the top 2 percent globally,” he said. Finally, as a fifth element, he named a long-term plan aimed at ensuring political stability — one that is centered primarily on not becoming enclosed within any bloc.

A European War

On whether there will be a European war, Mr. Orban said, “There won’t be a European war – there already is one: the Russia-Ukraine war.” He argued that the idea of Ukraine joining the West undermines the balance of power between the West and Russia, creating an existential crisis for all involved. – “The West did not understand this. Even good intentions can lead to war if the good intentions are misplaced, or appear in the wrong format. This European war wasn’t a decision – it was an outcome. The global system is fragile. If there is no global order, the question is: what will Europe’s survival zone look like 5 to 10 years from now, be reason of the fact that we've been drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war?” “Even if the U.S. withdraws, the EU will continue the war. Hungary has decided not to join the war, but the EU has decided that we must, so Brussels now wants a pro-Ukraine, pro-war government here. This is why we won’t let Tisza or DK into government – we want Hungary to have a pro-peace government,” Mr. Orban said.

Brussels’ Wartime Budget

Mr. Orban recalled that Brussels has recently released its draft for the next seven-year EU budget – which a war budget, he said.He emphasized:

Twenty percent of the funds will go to Ukraine, and whatever money remains is not for development, agriculture, or farmers, but for war preparations. This is the budget of a European Union at war with Russia.

“This is a budget for a European Union that aims to defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory, hoping that defeating Russia at war will shake its government structure,” he added. He made it clear that Hungary has no interest in a war budget. “We need a budget that supports peace and development. We won’t even accept the proposed draft as a basis for negotiation. Tisza and DK have a deal: if they do what Brussels demands, they get money in exchange for our sovereignty. We’d rather bring that money home ourselves,” he said.