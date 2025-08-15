PM Orban: Hungary Cannot Wait for Brussels

“The waves are crashing over Europe’s head. The Russian president has been branded a war criminal, and the U.S. president has been mocked for years. The result: a complete European collapse. A lost war in Ukraine, a lost trade war with America. And now — flustered sideline interference, phone calls, video conferences, incoherent chatter,” PM Orban wrote on the Fighters' Club Facebook page.

According to PM Orban, if Europe wants to take its future into its own hands, it must begin negotiations with Russia.

He argued that the illusions of a Ukrainian military victory must be abandoned and reality faced once again. Money should not be squandered in Ukraine but directed toward strengthening Europe. Mr. Orban added:

We have no time to wait for Brussels bureaucrats to come to their senses. Hungary cannot wait for Brussels!

He noted that September will ses the launch of the Home Start Program, while the child care and maternity benefits are already tax-free, the family tax allowance has been increased by 50 percent, the tax-cutting revolution is underway, and Europe’s largest tax reduction program is running. Talks are ongoing with companies about the job protection and industry protection action plans. Hungary will fend off the harmful effects of Brussels' misguided customs agreement. 241 days left,” PM Orban wrote, in conclusion of his post.