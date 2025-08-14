Recent developments revealed that it was Roland Tseber who established a so-called “Tisza Island” in Transcarpathia for Peter Magyar’s movement. Tseber, a former agent of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and ex-head of its military intelligence division and now a columnist for UkrReporter, has openly threatened Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with a coup or even deadly force. This signals that Volodymyr Zelensky’s intelligence apparatus has shifted into higher gear, indicating it is prepared to do whatever it takes to bring down the Hungarian government.

A Branch for Ukrainian Intelligence?

“The very establishment of a so-called Tisza Island in Transcarpathia could have been a deliberate provocation, and also a way for the Ukrainian intelligence service to set up a branch organization to maintain direct contact with Peter Magyar,” said Jozsef Horvath, head of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute and former deputy director-general of both Hungary’s military and civilian counterintelligence. According to Horvath, it is no coincidence that a former SBU leader would publicly threaten Viktor Orban

These steps must be taken very seriously, as they are signs of Zelensky’s aggression when cornered,

he warned.

He suggested that new actions could take place on two levels, aiming to remove Viktor Orban by the next election or sooner, on the one hand,

and attention must also be paid to the security of the country and the head of government, because that too is under threat.

In Horvath’s view, Ukraine’s goal is to create instability and support forces opposed to Fidesz that are committed to Ukraine, such as those aligned with Peter Magyar. He also pointed to a mobilization wave underway in Transcarpathia, intended to unsettle the local Hungarian community.

Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Facebook/Kocsis Mate)

Zelensky Attacks Again

“Zelensky is attacking again. He refuses to accept the decision of the Hungarian people,” Viktor Orban wrote in the Facebook group called Fighters' Club. “Whatever he says, I will never sign any document supporting Ukraine’s EU membership.” Viktor Orban recalled that during the consultative vote Voks 2025, Hungarians said no to Ukraine’s EU accession — whether Zelensky likes it or not.

This time, Zelensky didn’t like that I refused to sign the pro-Ukraine declaration. Brussels and the European leaders are shouting to Trump, but for three and a half years they did nothing for peace. It’s no accident they aren’t at the table, They’re just kibitzing. That’s not enough. Instead of kibitzing, they should organize an EU–Russia summit. Ukrainians have a heavy presence in Hungary. We know their goals and their people. Their main base is the Tisza Party,

Viktor Orban said.