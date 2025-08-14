Orbán ViktorSZBUBrüsszelEurópai BizottságMagyar Pétertitkosszolgálat
magyar

Viktor Orban in the Crosshairs of Ukrainian Intelligence

The very founding of the “Tisza Island” in Transcarpathia may be aimed at creating a branch organization for the Ukrainian secret services, says the head of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 08. 14. 19:26
Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: ANP MAG/Jonas Rosens)
Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: ANP MAG/Jonas Rosens)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Recent developments revealed that it was Roland Tseber who established a so-called “Tisza Island” in Transcarpathia for Peter Magyar’s movement. Tseber, a former agent of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and ex-head of its military intelligence division and now a columnist for UkrReporter, has openly threatened Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with a coup or even deadly force. This signals that Volodymyr Zelensky’s intelligence apparatus has shifted into higher gear, indicating it is prepared to do whatever it takes to bring down the Hungarian government.

A Branch for Ukrainian Intelligence?

“The very establishment of a so-called Tisza Island in Transcarpathia could have been a deliberate provocation, and also a way for the Ukrainian intelligence service to set up a branch organization to maintain direct contact with Peter Magyar,” said Jozsef Horvath, head of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute and former deputy director-general of both Hungary’s military and civilian counterintelligence. According to Horvath, it is no coincidence that a former SBU leader would publicly threaten Viktor Orban

These steps must be taken very seriously, as they are signs of Zelensky’s aggression when cornered,

he warned.

He suggested that new actions could take place on two levels, aiming to remove Viktor Orban by the next election or sooner, on the one hand,

and attention must also be paid to the security of the country and the head of government, because that too is under threat.

In Horvath’s view, Ukraine’s goal is to create instability and support forces opposed to Fidesz that are committed to Ukraine, such as those aligned with Peter Magyar. He also pointed to a mobilization wave underway in Transcarpathia, intended to unsettle the local Hungarian community.  

Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Facebook/Mate Kocsis)
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Facebook/Kocsis Mate)

Zelensky Attacks Again

“Zelensky is attacking again. He refuses to accept the decision of the Hungarian people,” Viktor Orban wrote in the Facebook group called Fighters' Club. “Whatever he says, I will never sign any document supporting Ukraine’s EU membership.” Viktor Orban recalled that during the consultative vote Voks 2025, Hungarians said no to Ukraine’s EU accession — whether Zelensky likes it or not.

This time, Zelensky didn’t like that I refused to sign the pro-Ukraine declaration. Brussels and the European leaders are shouting to Trump, but for three and a half years they did nothing for peace. It’s no accident they aren’t at the table, They’re just kibitzing. That’s not enough. Instead of kibitzing, they should organize an EU–Russia summit. Ukrainians have a heavy presence in Hungary. We know their goals and their people. Their main base is the Tisza Party,

Viktor Orban said.

The prime minister added: "They want a Brussels-controlled, pro-Ukraine puppet government to run Hungary — a nodding puppet cabinet. That’s what the April election is about: Hungarian interest and sovereignty versus surrender, a client state serving Brussels and Ukraine. We fight for the truth! Fight against the lies!"

 

Civil War or Assassination?

Returning to the former SBU leader, he stated that, in his opinion, it is only a matter of time before the Hungarian Prime Minister, whom he considers a Russian spy, will have to flee. He claimed he has urged his European and American friends to take the necessary measures against Viktor Orban.

“Run, Viktor, Run Before It’s Too Late,” was the title of an article written by Hrihoriy Omelchenko, former SBU head and now a columnist for UkrReporter.

"He is the friend of  traitor-president Viktor Yanukovych and war criminal Vladimir Putin, and a namesake of Viktor Medvedchuk,” Omelchenko described Viktor Orban. I am convinced that Orban will share the fate of those Ukrainian Viktors when his current term ends, possibly even before that. He predicted that events similar to those in Maidan are expected in Hungary in the near future and claimed that Hungary is evolving into a “fascist authoritarian regime in the style of Putin and Lukashenko.” Therefore, he warned the Hungarian Prime Minister: “Run, Viktor, run, before it’s too late!”

The author also cited analyst Andras Racz — whose work was recently discredited — and former Free Democrats (SZDSZ) politician Balint Magyar, now aligned with Peter Magyar.

Conspiracy Theories

He also raises various obscure conspiracy theories, saying for example, that based on internal information, in December 2007 the FSB received operational data that their particularly valuable agent was in possession of compromising materials on Viktor Orban and other Hungarian politicians. For example, he also goes on to explain at length that “Viktor Orbán received a suitcase of German marks in Russia” and that Fidesz won the 2010 elections thanks to Moscow’s money. However, the wildest story in Omelchenko’s writing is that, according to information from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Hungary was aware that Russia was planning an attack on Ukraine, and that Orban and Putin came up with a bold plan: Moscow would occupy Ukraine, and Hungary would occupy Transcarpathia in Ukraine. He also claims that Viktor Orban and Interior Minister Sandor Pinter were recruited by Russian secret services.

The NATO and EU leadership have the means to put Moscow's agent in his place. His namesake, Viktor Yanukovych knows exactly what that means,

 the former SBU chief stated threateningly.

He even claimed to have confidential information that if Russian forces took Kyiv, the Hungarian army would be ordered to occupy Transcarpathia, hold a sham referendum, and announce the region’s annexation to Hungary.

Brussels Wants Regime Change

Meanwhile, the Russian intelligence service has not been idle either, with its press office issuing a statement warning that Brussels wants to bring about a change of government in Hungary. The statement said that Brussels was outraged by Budapest's independent policy and its attempts to influence collective decision-making, primarily on the issues of Russia and Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen is seriously studying possible scenarios for a change of government in Hungary and wants to help Peter Magyar to power,

the statement read.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belarusian opposition leader and former laureate of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen (Karlspreis) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attend the award ceremony of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 to the President and the people of Ukraine on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, western Germany. The International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen is the oldest and best-known prize awarded for work done in the service of European unification. Zelensky and the People of Ukraine are given the prize for "fighting to defend not only the sovereignty of their country and the lives of its citizens, but also Europe and European values". (Photo by Federico Gambarini / POOL / AFP)
 Ursula von der Leyen  could be preparing possible scenarios for regime change in Hungary to help Zelensky (Photo: POOL/Federico Gambarini)

"The European Commission's leadership aims to bring about a change of government in Budapest. Brussels considers Hungary to be an obstacle to a "united Europe," according to the statement from the press office of the Russian intelligence service (SVR), as quoted by TASS.

The press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)  said that, according to information received by the intelligence service, the European Commission considers Hungary's current leadership to be an increasingly serious obstacle to a united Europe, according to the statement. The press office noted that

Brussels was outraged by Budapest's independent policy and its attempts to influence collective decision-making, primarily on the issues of Russia and Ukraine.

Hungary's recent decision to veto the new seven-year EU budget plan, which Budapest says is aimed at militarizing Europe and preparing for war with Moscow, was the last straw that caused Eurocrats to lose their patience, the statement said, adding that 

the President of the European Commission considers Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party and loyal to the Brussels elite, to be the most likely candidate for the post of prime minister.

The European Commission plans to bring him to power in the parliamentary elections to be held in the spring of 2026, if not sooner.
The Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service pointed out that significant financial, administrative, media, and lobbying resources have been mobilized in support of Peter Magyar. German party funds, numerous Norwegian human rights NGOs, and the European People's Party (EPP) are ready to provide financial support.

Zelensky Doing the Dirty Work

According to TASS, the statement also said that Kyiv — “offended” by Budapest’s blocking of Ukraine’s EU integration — has joined Brussels’ campaign to topple the Hungarian government.

The Zelensky regime is carrying out the “dirtiest” tasks, including destabilizing the situation in Hungary through the use of Ukrainian special services and the local diaspora.

 Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: ANP MAG/Jonas Rosens)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekjegesmedve

Trump, Putyin és a jegesmedve kiakasztja Von der Leyenéket Alaszkában + videó

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Bayer Zsolt legfrissebb blogbejegyzéséhez az MI is hozzájárult.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.