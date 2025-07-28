UkrajnakényszersorozásKárpátaljajogállamiságtemplom
Restoring Constitutional Order and Rule of Law Essential for Ukraine Reconciliation

Ukraine disregards its own citizens. Its constitution speaks only of obligations, while rights have been suspended by the president. In this state of disenfranchisement, the government even places individuals on death lists, arbitrarily labeling them enemies of Ukraine. Life for the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia grows increasingly difficult in the shadow of war. We spoke with Laszlo Brenzovics, President of KMKSZ (Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association), about forced conscription, the arson attack on the Palagykomoroc church, the state of constitutionalism and rule of law, and the everyday lives of Transcarpathian Hungarians.

Tóth Tamás Antal
2025. 07. 28. 13:33
Laszlo Brenzovics, President of the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ), speaks at the 34th Balvanyos Summer Free University (Photo: MTI / Nandor Veres)
– What is life like today for Hungarians in Ukraine, especially when they're essentially caught between two fires — the Russians and the Ukrainians?

– That’s a difficult question to answer. I’ve been living in Hungary for the past four years because Ukrainian authorities have forced me out of my homeland. So, I can only speak based on what I hear from those still there, and what I can gather from the media. There is an ongoing war, and the situation in Ukraine is catastrophic for everyone — including the Hungarian community. Tens or even hundreds of thousands of people — no one knows the exact number — have died or been seriously wounded. And there’s no end in sight, which leaves people hopeless. There is no telling when peace will come. The situation for the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia is further worsened by the closed borders, since men and those working in certain professions are not allowed to cross into Hungary, which has extremely serious consequences. Families have been torn apart, as many Transcarpathian Hungarians — mostly men — have relocated to Hungary, making the situation even more difficult. Disenfranchisement and the incitement against Hungarians, as a general trait of recent years, have made things catastrophic.

– Some suggest that this anti-Hungarian sentiment is perhaps being fueled from Hungary itself.
– In Hungary, the press has been closely covering the situation in Ukraine, especially developments in Transcarpathia and the plight of the Hungarian community there. Sadly, anti-Hungarian sentiment is nothing new for Transcarpathian Hungarians. These patterns have existed for some time and intensified after 2014, when much of the Ukrainian media began a deliberate and extremely aggressive anti-Hungarian campaign — both against the Hungarians of Transcarpathia and against Hungary itself. Incidents occurred that would have once been unthinkable: the repeated vandalism of the Verecke Memorial; demonstrations where people chanted “knives for the Hungarians”; and, at the peak of it all, the arson and bombing of KMKSZ's headquarters — twice within a month. Ukrainian law enforcement harassed representatives of the Hungarian community, launched criminal proceedings against Hungarian foundations, and carried out house searches. On the Mirotvorets website, hundreds of Hungarians were labeled enemies of Ukraine and had their personal details published.
 
– Can any responsible Hungarian politician claim that the Hungarian government had prior knowledge of the church arson in Transcarpathia, especially given how tense the situation is and that Ukraine is at war with Russia?
– These accusations are irresponsible, false, and completely unfounded. This is nothing but an attempt to stir tension—both against Hungary and against the local Hungarian community. And it’s not true. In fact, several people in Transcarpathia were aware that the Ukrainian police had information suggesting that some act of vandalism or arson was being planned in Palagykomoroc. That’s why the local Reformed church was under continuous surveillance — because there were reports of a possible attack. In the end, however, the arson occurred not there, but at the Greek Catholic church. The suspect was arrested. The suggestion that the Hungarian state was involved is not only baseless — it seriously harms Hungary, damages Ukraine-Hungary relations, and endangers the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. And it simply is not true.


– There’s an ongoing public debate about whether forced conscription exists. Does it?
– Conscription exists—and so does coercion during conscription. In Ukraine, illegal practices related to conscription affect not only Hungarians but everyone. These abuses are carried out by the Territorial Recruitment Centers (the current Ukrainian term for military enlistment offices, commonly known as TRCs). Hundreds of videos have circulated online, particularly on Telegram channels, showing people being forcibly shoved into buses and minivans. That’s why this process is now often referred to as “busification.” People are collected and taken to recruitment centers, where various coercive measures are implemented, including being held against their will. These are facts. Even Ukraine’s own ombudsman has acknowledged the issue and stated that such illegalities must stop. Most recently, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights also commented on this matter. These violations are real — numerous formal complaints have been filed. Unfortunately, little action has been taken.


– What is needed to restore lawful order in Ukraine?
– Simply that existing laws be enforced. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not uphold the law. There are agencies and bodies in Ukraine to which the law either does not apply or barely applies. One of these is the military recruitment command.


– I assume orders from the president to shut down parties, opposition media, and even religious institutions are not helping reconciliation efforts.
– The constitution is suspended only in terms of rights, not in terms of obligations. The Ukrainian National Security Council imposes sanctions on Ukrainian citizens without court rulings, and bans media outlets and political parties. This is a far cry from having rule of law. Reconciliation requires the restoration of constitutional order and the rule of law.


– Does Ukraine have a place in the European Union before resolving its minority issues?
– Ukraine has made a commitment to restore minority rights. That has not happened — just like many other commitments that have gone unfulfilled. These issues must be addressed.

 

Cover photo: Laszlo Brenzovics, President of the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ), speaks at the 34th Balvanyos Summer Free University (Photo: MTI/Nandor Veres)

