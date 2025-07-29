Rendkívüli

PM Orban Posts Picture That Sends Peter Magyar’s Media Into a Frenzy

Megaman is here — and for some left-wing outlets, there's no more important issue.

Munkatársunktól
Forrás: Facebook/Mate Kocsis2025. 07. 29. 10:38
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Megaman (Source: Facebook)
"The propaganda media of the Tisza Party got very worked up over a generated image of Orban that they had spotted on a wall," Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis highlighted on his social media page. According to the government party politician, the photo of the image was shared on social media by Prime Minister Viktor Orban himself.

Megaman causes serious consternation at 24.hu
(Photo: Mate Kocsis’s Facebook page)

The site 24.hu quickly contacted the Fidesz press office over what they dubbed “picture-gate.” In an afternoon social media post promoting the prime minister’s podcast “Fighters' Hour”, the left-leaning outlet noticed a strange super-hero-like figure dubbed "Megaman" hanging on the wall of the Fidesz press office — a character resembling the prime minister himself.

They asked: "Can you provide more information about this picture? Does it really depict the Prime Minister? Why is it called Megaman? And who created the image?"

Mate Kocsis responded with the information:

The Prime Minister Viktor Orban himself stood as the model for the picture at the founding meeting of the Zebra Tisza Island. The piece is part of a trilogy, oil on canvas, in photorealistic style, in a 30x40 cm frame, and mass reproduced. The original was exhibited at the Uffizi Gallery and will soon be auctioned off. The proceeds will be donated to victims of liberal fake news,

he wrote, tongue-in-cheek.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Megaman (Source: Facebook)

