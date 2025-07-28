Hungary FM: Hungary Is Major Beneficiary of Economic Cooperation with China

At a meeting with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, the Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary has greatly benefited from bilateral cooperation. This success, he said, depends on Hungary’s continued ability to win investment projects from the Far East in competition with Western European countries.

So far, we have been successful in this competition. In fact, one-third of all Chinese investments in Europe last year came to Hungary," he highlighted. "Each of these was secured in extremely tough battles against other Western European nations,

Szijjarto stressed. He went on to state:

Today, four out of the five largest Chinese corporate investments underway in Europe are taking place in Hungary. These investments are enabling Hungary to remain at the forefront of the global technological revolution,

The foreign minister also underlined that Chinese investments have created tens of thousands of new jobs in Hungary in recent years. These projects represent the highest technological standards and contribute significantly to Hungary’s record-breaking export growth.

When it comes to air traffic, Hungary is also a leader in the region. No other Central European city — including Vienna — has as many flight connections with major Chinese cities as Budapest. There are currently twenty-one weekly flights connecting Budapest to major cities in China,

he noted.

Hungary's interest is in ensuring that global economic cooperation continues in a civilized, calm and fair manner, and that the world does not divide once again into geopolitical blocs. Hungary has clearly demonstrated how beneficial it can be when Eastern and Western companies work together in a civilized, effective and respectful way,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)