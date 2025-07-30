Mate Kocsis: Peter Magyar at the Helm Would Bring Back SZDSZ Era + Video

Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader was the guest on today's Fighters' Hour. At the top of the podcast, they discussed a humorous photo depicting Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a superhero.

Viktor Orban had originally posed for that picture at the founding session of the Zebra Tisza Island,

Kocsis joked. He added that while they can laugh at such a “gag”, Peter Magyar actually calls himself “The Man” in real life – and takes it seriously.

With Peter Magyar, SZDSZ Conditions Would Return

A segment of the show featured Gabor Horn, head of the Republikon Institute, stating on ATV that Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is in trouble. Kocsis dismissed Horn as a failed Alliance of Free Democrats (SZDSZ) politician, “of the worst kind,” which “says everything.”

The path he’s taken since is even more 'impressive',

the Fidesz politician added sarcastically, noting that Horn had made quite a few blunders, such as writing in November 2021 that the opposition alliance was leading Fidesz in the polls. Kocsis said Magyar hails from the SZDSZ sphere and was never a true conservative. “With Peter Magyar, the Gabor Horn types would return.”

In response to Horn’s comment that “the only visible person left in Fidesz is Viktor Orban,” Kocsis said Horn is just happy to be invited on any show. “Every party should have its own failed Gabor Horn,” he added.

He says the Tisza Party is clearly well-organized, then two sentences later says they don’t even have candidates. This won’t earn him any praise from Tisza,

Kocsis mocked. “Poor Gabor Horn tries so enthusiastically to explain Tisza’s dominance to ATV viewers, then contradicts himself. These so-called analysts still carry the arrogance of the SZDSZ era.” He proudly noted being part of “the lucky generations who got to 'attend the funeral' of SZDSZ,” but warned that the problems didn’t die with the dissolution of the party – “they’re still here, handing out advice.” Kocsis noted Horn was once a state secretary in the MSZP–SZDSZ coalition government, and, for added irony, said Horn’s father was a classmate of George Soros. “That’s how small this country is — everyone knows everyone.”