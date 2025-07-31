PM Orban: Public Sector Workers to Receive 1M HUF/Year in Housing Support + Video

We will provide doctors, nurses, police officers, teachers, soldiers and other public sector workers with housing support of one million forints (approx. €2,500) per year, which can be used to repay a mortgage or to cover the down payment on a new home loan. This support can naturally be combined with the Home Start loan. We will continue working out the details this afternoon, and hopefully, we’ll reach a decision by August. The goal is clear: we want to give everyone in Hungary the opportunity to own their own home,