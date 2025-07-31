PM Orban: Public Sector Workers to Receive 1M HUF/Year in Housing Support + Video

“We’re in a break during today's cabinet meeting, and the public consultation on the Home Start program has ended. Based on the feedback received, today we finalized the fixed 3% home loan, and the government also discussed a new form of support, which we are launching for those working in public service,” announced Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a video posted on his social media page. He also explained how this will work in practice.
We will provide doctors, nurses, police officers, teachers, soldiers and other public sector workers with housing support of one million forints (approx. €2,500) per year, which can be used to repay a mortgage or to cover the down payment on a new home loan. This support can naturally be combined with the Home Start loan. We will continue working out the details this afternoon, and hopefully, we’ll reach a decision by August. The goal is clear: we want to give everyone in Hungary the opportunity to own their own home,
PM Orban said.