Levente Magyar: Nuclear Cooperation Is a Key New Area in Hungary–U.S. Relations

"Since these relations have never been as close and friendly in history as they are today, the bilateral consultations that have become regular take place in a friendly, relaxed, and honest tone, where we can put on the table all the issues that we need to resolve together."
We are able to express our expectations and requests of one another, and these are consistently understood and fulfilled by the other side. This was the case, for example, when the Americans removed the Paks 2 project from the situation it had fallen into due to the sanctions imposed on certain Russian entities,
Levente Magyar emphasized.