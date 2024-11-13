PM Orban: Common Sense Climate Policy Is Needed

"Our climate policy must be guided by careful consideration and common sense, not by ideology, excessive alarm or panic," stated Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was among more than 40 heads of state and government at the meeting in Azerbaijan.

The Hungarian PM recalled that at last week's informal EU summit in Budapest, European leaders adopted a new declaration on competitiveness, which will also shape the EU's approach to climate change.

The green transition must proceed while continuing to use natural gas, oil and nuclear energy, he said, stressing that

the price of climate change cannot be paid by the farmers, who are the backbone of our economy and society.

He noted that

farmers and businesses should not be hampered with unrealistic burdens or complicated regulations, but instead should be given practical support.

The green transition and the fight against climate change should not be carried out in opposition to the business community, but in partnership with them, he said.

Cover photo: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (from left to right) in Baku at the annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)