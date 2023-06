A nagy ukrán veszteségek miatt megrekedt az ellentámadás

Southern #Ukraine:



Ukrainian forces continued #counteroffensive operations in western #Zaporizhia Oblast, and geolocated footage suggests that Ukrainian forces entered the western part of Pyatykhatky (41km SE of Zaporizhzhia City), SW of #Orikhiv. (1/6) https://t.co/ivyddxYgzd https://t.co/NgTM8wIvbE pic.twitter.com/PYJcA69Bam