Újabb véres lövöldözés történt Amerikában + videók

At least two people are dead and 18 people injured after a shooting in Ybor City's nightlife scene, police said. The Tampa Police Department said the shooting took place early Sunday morning on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue. Videos on social media showed officers tending to victims as they bled on the sidewalk, and other civilians running away from the sound of gunshots.