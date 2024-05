Kisvárost fenyeget az erdőtűz + videó

SIMMONS FIRE: The #SimmonsFire is burning near Kearny. We are waiting to get an update from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. @azstateforestry says the fire is now 300 acres. Around 7 it was only at about 20. The Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearney was put on “Go” status.… pic.twitter.com/puRZKH9FbL