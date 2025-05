CPAC Hungary: Szánthó Miklós különleges előadót jelentett be közösségi oldalán

Szánthó Miklós

Miklos Szantho: Globalist vs. Sovereignist Struggle Defines 21st-Century Politics

"The situation is not so complicated: 21st-century politics is about the struggle between globalists and sovereignists. The former do not even recognize a national minimum, while the latter are guided by a national maximum," writes think tank chief Miklos Szantho in a social media post.