CPAC Hungary: Miklos Szantho Announces Special Guest Speaker

2025 CPAC Hungary, the fourth edition of what is described as the world’s largest right-wing gathering, will be held in Budapest on May 29–30.

This year's CPAC Hungary will also feature Ben Shapiro as a speaker (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI)

Szantho shared a video revealing that

Ben Shapiro, outspoken 'voice of conservative resistance', will join the lineup of speakers.

He emphasized that Shapiro is a conservative media warrior who refuses to back down against woke ideology, liberal censorship, and the globalist Left and fights these battles not only in the United States but across the Western world.