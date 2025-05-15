Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A jövő autóit is Magyarországon fogják gyártani + videó

CPAC Hungary: Miklos Szantho Announces Special Guest Speaker

This year’s CPAC Hungary will take place at the end of May in Budapest. Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, made a social media announcement that Ben Shapiro, “the voice of conservative resistance,” will be speaking at the event.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 15. 16:27
Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)
2025 CPAC Hungary, the fourth edition of what is described as the world’s largest right-wing gathering, will be held in Budapest on May 29–30.

Ben Shapiro
This year's CPAC Hungary will also feature Ben Shapiro as a speaker (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI)

Szantho shared a video revealing that 

Ben Shapiro, outspoken 'voice of conservative resistance', will join the lineup of speakers. 

He emphasized that Shapiro is a conservative media warrior who refuses to back down against woke ideology, liberal censorship, and the globalist Left and fights these battles not only in the United States but across the Western world.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

Google News
Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekEurópa

A szuverenitásukról szavaznak a lengyelek

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Az elnökválasztás eredményeként megerősödhet Közép-Európa második konzervatív bástyája.

