PM Orban: "I Have Only One Friend – The Hungarian People"

Child Protection Above All Else

On child protection and pride events, the Prime Minister said:

If I wanted to define exactly what the situation is here, the Constitution says that the right to protect children is the number one freedom right, more important than anything else. So if there is a clash between basic rights such as freedom of gathering and child protection, then child protection takes precedence.

He added:

This means that if someone organizes a pride march that features public sexuality in the streets — whether homosexual or not, whatever — public sexuality is not allowed in Hungary. But if you would like to have a protest, normally dressed, to hold a demonstration somewhere and say they are marching for pride, they can do that, because in Hungary the right to assemble and the right to free speech are very strong. So you can do that. You can even express your support for pride without any limitation. But you cannot organize open sexual propaganda in the streets like at pride.



"So there's a physical element to the pride parade that is very visual. So when children are watching, they see visual nudity. And that was what concerned you?" Marissa Streit asked.

Exactly. That is the law. That is the Constitution. Practically any parade that exhibits nudity or sexuality is against the law here in Hungary,

Speaking about free speech, Marissa Streit said: “In Hungary, I feel there is more freedom of speech here than in London. I have friends who are being arrested in London for lack of freedom of speech.”

Viktor Orban responded:

You have mentioned one story in the UK, but there are even worse stories from other Western countries. If you publicly hold an opinion on certain issues that goes against the mainstream, you can lose your job. That is tyranny. That should never happen. In Hungary, it is impossible. We come from a communist regime — a real tyranny. Hungarians are a freedom-loving people. So it is impossible to say: ‘We disagree with you, therefore you cannot express your opinion.’ That is unacceptable.

H added:

We are strongly committed to defend certain values, Christian values, national values, but not by the force of the law, but by force of argument. I think we have very good arguments how to defend our values. There is no need to say 'stop, shut up. You can't represent your point because because it conflicts with mine.' Let us have a fair discussion, and then everyone can see whose values are stronger.

He noted:

So we still have that kind of old fashioned traditional freedom of speech.We believe the strengths of our arguments.

Freedom of Religion, Christianity, and Living Faith

Viktor Orban recalled:

"Under the communist regime, the religious community was heavily persecuted. Religious faith as such was considered as a misunderstanding from the point of view of Marxism, human development or something like that. Therefore, in Hungary everybody's very sensitive to the religious issue.

No one can restrict the expression of religious beliefs. In Hungary, this can never happen. The law is very strict and guarantees all freedoms of all kinds of religious conviction.

Turning to the current state of Christianity in the Western world, Orban cautioned:

We must remain very cool-headed when we speak about this, because this is the most important point of our life. Living faith means that you have been lucky enough to find your way to God and decide to follow the example of Jesus Christ. That is living faith.

He explained:

In Central Europe we have another category we call the Christian culture. Christian culture is a set of values and teachings that even those without living faith share and follow, treating it as tradition and teaching. Tradition comes from the past. Teaching has relevance for the future.

He added:

Because our culture is based on Christian roots, there is a whole cultural context. When you look at our buildings, visit our museums, theaters, or public spaces, you simply feel it is Christian

He highlighted:

The Hungarian nation cannot survive without Christianity. Because this is our historical experience. That's why we separate living faith and Christian culture. For us it's obvious that if there is no Christianity, the nation has no future. I think the majority of the people share that point even if they don't have living faith.

He continued by pointing out that

The West is in trouble because they have lost even their cultural Christianity.

He added:

From a Central European perspective, we see that Western nations have chosen to build so-called mixed societies. But there is a Christian tradition and living Christian community and there is a growing Muslim community.

Speaking with Western European leaders, Viktor Orban said he came away with the impression that they genuinely believe mixing Christian and Muslim-based communities in one country will produce a liberal, multicultural society. But when I asked whether life in such a multicultural society would be better than before, the Western leaders replied: "There is no evidence, but we believe it."

As for Hungary, he stated:

We would not like to change the composition of our country. This is a decision made by the Hungarian nation. Based on our sovereign right, nobody, not even Brussels, can force us to change it.

He added:

I am sure my grandchildren will never see the Germany and France I so admired 15 years ago.

PM Orban highlighted:

Hungary has never been a multicultural society. It has always been a Christian society. Ethnically, there have been diverse groups—Romanians, Serbs, Slovaks, even Germans—but all were based on Christian civilization. We have never accepted anyone in large groups.

He added:

I would like to keep my country out of the dilemma of how to live with people from a completely different civilizational background.

He underscored:

We have no such dilemma, because we have zero migrants. This is a Christian country. This country belongs to Christian Hungarians.

So are you able to teach young Hungarians what it means to be a Hungarian, or are they impacted by the EU, who is obviously trying to go after young Hungarian minds? asked Marissa Streit. In his response, Viktor Orban said:

This is a very difficult question. First of all, let us not forget that the kids are our kids. So probably teachers and especially Brussels can have some false influence on them. But at the end of the day, we are the fathers. We are the parents. It is both our duty and our opportunity to shape how our children grow up and how they think.

He added:

Being Hungarian is easier than in many countries because of the language. We have a unique, ancient language that comes from old times. If you speak Hungarian, then you are Hungarian. (…) The roots of community, of belonging to the same nation, are easily found because of our language.

The Prime Minister stressed:

When we read in textbooks that the nation-state or nationalism belongs to a certain chapter of modern human history, we just laugh. We arrived here from Asia 1,100 years ago with our own culture and language. And because this language was so alien to all the others, for us, it's obvious what the nation is because it's culturally defined. This is not a modern thing here. For Hungarians, it is an existential question.

Hungary’s Successful Family Policy

On family policy, Viktor Orban said he considers divorce to be the greatest danger to families.

If parents decide to divorce, no one can stop them, but it has consequences. Mothers are left alone, and especially in Hungary, I know they find themselves in a completely unstable financial situation.

He said decisions about having children can only be made from a stable background, which is why Hungary's government strengthened families.

That is why we introduced tax allowances for families with children,

Viktor Orban said, adding that:

I have to be very cautious because Hungarians do not like government interference in their private lives. If a woman decides she does not want to have children at all, that is her choice.

He highlighted:

Mothers, women, who decide to have children are doing something, making an extra effort, that is important for the community. It's a private matter of course, but important for the community. If there are no kids, no future, no nation. Therefore we have to praise those women who decide to make the extra effort—not only to live, not only to keep their husbands in good shape, not only to work, but also to raise children.

"Make Hungary Great Again"

Viktor Orban said Hungary’s family policy will soon show results in demographic statistics. When asked what the country will look like in 15 or 20 years, he replied:

Great and rich, that's my program. Make Hungary great again.

He added:

I'm very optimistic about the future of Hungarians. This is a great nation, with good people. And this is a country of talented people.

He continued by stating:

If Hungarians can understand that the only way to be successful is to make an effort, and if they can reject the left-wing illusion that ‘we can just sit at home and wait for the money to come,’ and instead want to move forward on their own path and according to their own plans, then this will be a very successful country.

When asked whether Hungary will remain a member of the EU, Orban answered:

The question is whether the EU will exist.

Answering the journalist’s final question, Viktor Orban also sent a message to Americans:

Trust the President, because he would like to do something of extraordinary importance for the word, probably for America as well. (...) The globalist approach and nihilism only stopped because of him.

Hungary's Prime Minister added:

If I can ask something from Budapest of the American people, it is to support the President and then help him create peace, because we are in trouble here because of the conflicts, not only in Ukraine, Russia, but also in Middle East. We need a country and we need a president who is devoted one hundred percent to achieving peace.

He said his advice has always been that America should not take part in the war, but instead make a deal with the Russians.

Peace can come if the two big bosses, the Russians and the Americans can directly negotiate and put together a plan for what the world should look like in the future. This is not only about Ukraine, not only about the Russian war, but also about armament, disarmament, energy, and many other issues. If these two leaders can agree, peace will come,

stated Viktor Orban.

