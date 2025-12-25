Orbán Viktorszentestekarácsony
PM Orban: Blessed Christmas!

The Hungarian Prime Minister has shared glimpses into what Christmas looks like for him on several occasions.

2025. 12. 25.
"A peaceful and happy Christmas to everyone," Viktor Orban posted his greetings on his social media page. As reported earlier, Hungary's Prime Minister has repeatedly offered insight into how he celebrates Christmas. He has spoken about last-minute Christmas mishaps he tends to make on Christmas Eve, and in his end-of-year interview, he also revealed that from his childhood, the most memorable thing about Christmas for him is the smell of oranges and that the whole family would gather on Christmas Eve.

"We have five children, all of whom have already moved out. There are two occasions during the year when they come back and the family is together: one is Christmas, the other is Easter," he said. For Christmas, the Prime Minister sent a message to Hungarians encouraging them to reinforce within themselves that there are things they have achieved in their own lives, and that these are successes that should be appreciated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

