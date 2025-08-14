PM Orban Reveals How Many Civic Circles Have Been Given the Green Light

A genuine digital revolution is unfolding in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media.

The quiet, patriotic majority has had enough of the left’s rampage and the raging of fake profiles created by the Tisza Party on social media,

the prime minister wrote on his social media page. Orban noted that under the banner of the Digital Civic Circle (DPK), they will work together to put a final stop to the spread of online hate culture. To that end,

out of more than 1,200 founding applications, 500 have been approved,

allowing those groups to establish a Digital Civic Circle.

In his post, the prime minister urged those who have not yet joined to sign up at https://dpkor.hu.