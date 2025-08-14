Orbán ViktortiszásDigitális Polgári Körforradalom
magyar

PM Orban Reveals How Many Civic Circles Have Been Given the Green Light

A genuine digital revolution is underway in Hungary, according to the prime minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 14. 10:43
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

A genuine digital revolution is unfolding in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media.  

The quiet, patriotic majority has had enough of the left’s rampage and the raging of fake profiles created by the Tisza Party on social media,

the prime minister wrote on his social media page. Orban noted that under the banner of the Digital Civic Circle (DPK), they will work together to put a final stop to the spread of online hate culture. To that end, 

out of more than 1,200 founding applications, 500 have been approved,

allowing those groups to establish a Digital Civic Circle.

In his post, the prime minister urged those who have not yet joined to sign up at  https://dpkor.hu.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekHadházy

Látlelet

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Alvó embert lefotózni titokban: a legalja.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu