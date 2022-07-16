Brussels objects to cheap Hungarian fueling

“The Commission decided to open an infringement procedure against Hungary … for having introduced measures going against Internal Market provisions,” reads the statement from Brussels put out on Friday.
Brussels thinks it’s bad that we have cheap fuel prices
According to Brussels, Hungary’s policy that only cars with domestic plates can refuel at discounted prices – 480 HUF per liter – while foreign cars must pay the market price, is discriminative and thus violates EU law.
“The Commission is requesting the Hungarian authorities to comply with EU law provisions with regard to the free movement of goods and services including transport services, the freedom of establishment, the free movement of citizens and workers, the principle of non-discrimination as well as rules on notifications under the Single Market Transparency Directive,” reads the statement.
They mentioned the ongoing war as a reason to end this policy:
Ensuring the proper functioning of the Single Market is of particular importance in the current geopolitical situation as it represents the main instrument to overcome the current economic disruptive effects resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The brief states that one-sided, nationalistic measures and discriminatory policies cannot be used as a solution since they violate the “principles of free movement in the Single Market”.