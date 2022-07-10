Ukrainian-Jewish community thanks Hungary

In his letter, the rabbi wrote: “in times of instability and insecurity, we need friends and mutual support more than anything else. Unfortunately, in recent times it seems that the Bible’s ominous prophecy is being fulfilled:

In the morning you will say, If only it were evening!” and in the evening, “If only it were morning!

A terrible and bloody war is raging in Europe. Millions of people are forced to leave their homes in hope of finding a safer future. Therefore, we value the importance of Hungary setting an example from the very start of the crisis for the Ukrainians in need, among them the members of the Jewish community.

He explained that the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) operates as a comprehensive charity organization throughout the entire country. It runs 162 communities, 36 synagogues, 29 Jewish schools, 33 Kindergartens, four Yeshiva, and five high schools which serve a total of 500,000 Jews.

“The outbreak of war brought a sudden end to this outstanding and flourishing prosperity that our organization managed,” wrote Rabbi Mayer Tzvi Stambler. He emphasized that in these turbulent times, Hungary’s humanitarian aid is especially valuable to them.

He noted that the Hungarian government had ensured a large territory for the Jewish Ukrainian refugees where they established a temporary Kosher camp.

The 18-hectar vacation village of Balatonőszöd offers shelter to almost 500 people, providing kosher meals, taking special religious requirement into account, supporting children’s education, and caring for women and the elderly who had to leave their male relatives at home. In addition, they also help refugees integrate among Israeli or local Jewish communities.