Ukrainian-Jewish community thanks Hungary

3 órája 2 órája
“The president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU), Rabbi Mayer Tzvi Stambler, penned a letter to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in which he thanked Hungary for accepting Ukrainian Jewish refugees and also expressed his hopes for peace as soon as possible in Ukraine,” Bertalan Havasi, Deputy State Secretary in charge of the Prime Minister’s Press Office, told MTI.

In his letter, the rabbi wrote: “in times of instability and insecurity, we need friends and mutual support more than anything else. Unfortunately, in recent times it seems that the Bible’s ominous prophecy is being fulfilled:

In the morning you will say, If only it were evening!” and in the evening, “If only it were morning!

A terrible and bloody war is raging in Europe. Millions of people are forced to leave their homes in hope of finding a safer future. Therefore, we value the importance of Hungary setting an example from the very start of the crisis for the Ukrainians in need, among them the members of the Jewish community.

He explained that the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) operates as a comprehensive charity organization throughout the entire country. It runs 162 communities, 36 synagogues, 29 Jewish schools, 33 Kindergartens, four Yeshiva, and five high schools which serve a total of 500,000 Jews.

“The outbreak of war brought a sudden end to this outstanding and flourishing prosperity that our organization managed,” wrote Rabbi Mayer Tzvi Stambler. He emphasized that in these turbulent times, Hungary’s humanitarian aid is especially valuable to them.

He noted that the Hungarian government had ensured a large territory for the Jewish Ukrainian refugees where they established a temporary Kosher camp.

The 18-hectar vacation village of Balatonőszöd offers shelter to almost 500 people, providing kosher meals, taking special religious requirement into account, supporting children’s education, and caring for women and the elderly who had to leave their male relatives at home. In addition, they also help refugees integrate among Israeli or local Jewish communities.

Ajánló

Péter Szijjártó: Brussels’ migration policy is harmful and dangerous

“Every war ends with negotiations – for now, we see no sign of these yet.”

Rare opinions appear in German media: agreement with Hungarians

Western European viewers of the Spanish-language, German state Deutsche Welle broadcast were in for quite a surprise in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Mol wins lawsuit against Croatia, millions of dollars awarded in compensation

The Washington-based ICSID courts sided with the Hungarian oil company in the Mol-INA case.

We’ve had enough of Manfred Weber

We’ve had enough of this cowardly, unprincipled nobody who finished his grand career as the European People’s Party leader by leaving behind a meaningless party of the former Christian, conservative group.

Viktor Orbán: Gas sanctions are not up for debate!

The Prime Minister reported on last week’s EU summit where they made a decision on Ukraine’s member status.

The US ambassador nominee has already violated diplomatic protocol

The debate overseas was on the radar of one of Donald Trump’s closest allies, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

A határ két oldalán

Bujdosókká, menekültekké, hontalanokká váltunk, mindezt egy olyan háború miatt, amelyhez valójában semmi közünk.

idézőjelVélemény
Megyeri Dávid

Karácsony nem csak az autósokat üldözi

A dühe a pszichológusok szerint abból az irigységből is fakadhat, hogy másoknak sikerült megszerezni a jogosítványt, neki meg nem.

