Tamás Deutsch: Representative Delbos-Corfield should be replaced immediately

Munkatársunktól
2 órája 2 órája
Tamás Deutsch: Representative Delbos-Corfield should be replaced immediately

“The Fidesz Members of the European Parliament are initiating the immediate replacement of Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield,” announced Tamás Deutsch, Fidesz MEP while on Hír TV. He explained that, 

the French, green-party MEP made an unprecedented, scandalous claim at a conference held on the rule of law in Brussels, thus proving herself unfit and unworthy of her duties. MEP Deutsch revealed that they will be turning to the President of the European Parliament to have her removed tomorrow. 

According to the Hungarian MEP, Delbos-Corfield crossed a red line when she proclaimed that Hungary is leaking classified intelligence to countries outside the EU, namely Russia. He emphasized that, “the French MEP was able to relay al this nonsense at a publicly-funded conference which was focused on damaging Hungary through lies, slander and smear campaigns. Moreover, this whole conference was organized by the capital city’s council, sacrificing plenty of money and energy on this while continually complaining that it is about to go bankrupt,” he stated. The Fidesz MEP said that this was such an exaggeration that the French representative herself had to admit she “went too far,” and for this she should bear the political responsibility. “Anyone supporting her staying supports collective institutional responsibility,” he stated.  

Tamás Deutsch emphasized: Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony and Benedek Jávor, head of Budapest’s Brussels representatives, were also in the room when the French green-party MEP made her claims, but they sat and listened in silence. 

According to the Fidesz MEP, if Delbos-Corfield does not admit that she lied, Mayor Karácsony and his brigade will start echoing this unprecedented, scandalous accusation. 

Russia cannot be defeated

Whoever wins will be right. And that’s why there are slim chances for peace in the near future.

Photo: Tamás Deutsch, Fidesz MEP (MTI/Máthé Zoltán)

Russia cannot be defeated

Russia cannot be defeated

Whoever wins will be right. And that’s why there are slim chances for peace in the near future.
Viktor Orbán: It’s not that the Hungarians were right – we will be right!

Viktor Orbán: It’s not that the Hungarians were right – we will be right!

Ursula von der Leyen recently emphasized that sustainable solutions must be created for the asylum and migration situations.
„It’s not the factory they have a problem with, but the fact it’s being built here”

„It’s not the factory they have a problem with, but the fact it’s being built here”

According to the LMP, the battery factory planned for Debrecen is too big.
How can Central Europe prevent a world war?

How can Central Europe prevent a world war?

Like it or not, Central Europe has a historical responsibility to prevent the outbreak of a nuclear world war.
Balázs Orbán: The media should be considered a strategic national issue

Balázs Orbán: The media should be considered a strategic national issue

“Hungary is not a country for the woke,” said Balázs Orbán, political director of the Prime Minister.
Erasmus today, tomorrow something else

Erasmus today, tomorrow something else

Six reasons why brussels’ double standard is intolerable and unacceptable.
Deák Dániel

Színjáték a DK–Momentum-csörte

Újjáéledhet az MSZP–SZDSZ-koalíció, csak új szereposztásban.

