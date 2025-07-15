The MEPs of the Tisza Party voted in favor of several of Brussels' proposals on migration, including those that would penalize countries that do not take in migrants, Magyar Nemzet reported earlier. Furthermore, the MEPs of the Tisza Party called the European Court of Justice's fine imposed on Hungary for closing its borders justified.
Tisza Party and Brussels Jointly Implement the Migration Pact
Although Peter Magyar often tries to publicly reject Brussels' migration plans, the reality is quite different. The MEPs for the Tisza Party have recently supported EU measures that help implement the migration pact and thus illegal migration.
Boldizsar Nagy, an international lawyer who helps shape the Tisza Party's migration policy, called for a Europe without borders and fundamental migration rights during a lecture. The lawyer
called it a lie that there are terrorists among migrants.
The expert considers migration not only a right but also a moral and philosophical obligation. He deems it important and beneficial, and expressly rejects the term "illegal migrant." This reveals how the Tisza–Brussels pact extends into pro-immigration policy.
Are There No Terrorists Among Migrants?
Recently, several fatal car attacks across Europe have drawn attention to such crimes. At the Magdeburg Christmas market, a man from Saudi Arabia drove an SUV into an unsuspecting crowd, killing six people, including a nine-year-old child, and injuring 299 others (41 critically).
In February 2025, in downtown Munich, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker shouted "Allahu Akbar" while driving a car into a labor union protest. Two people, a 37-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter, were killed, and 39 others were injured (18 seriously). The suspect had a police record for theft and drug-related offenses.
Unfortunately, these and similar terror attacks could be listed at length.
Boldizsar Nagy considers it natural that migration is a fundamental right, and believes Europe should be without borders, guaranteeing free movement for everyone. While Peter Magyar carefully avoids speaking openly about migration issues in public, the Tisza Party, alongside Manfred Weber's European People’s Party, has consistently voted in favor of pro-migration proposals in the European Parliament. Based on all this, it's easy to predict what Hungary can expect if the Tisza Party is given a mandate.
