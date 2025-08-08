PM Orban: Owing Your Own Home Is the Essence of the Hungarian Dream

"Everyone is doing the math, and I’m trying to keep track of developments too," Viktor Orban noted in this morning's radio interview in response to the observation that families are now receiving their monthly pay, which now includes the increased amount of the new family tax allowance.

Why are there fewer children?

According to Viktor Orban, it is either because people have changed and no longer want children and do not want the stress – as is the case in some parts of the world – or because those who want children encounter obstacles and eventually run out of time.

In the West, they see migration as the way to address this situation. They take in migrants, expecting them to work in their place, but, as PM Orban says, we can see this did not happen. "This is the ultimate reason for migration. If there are no children of your own, you replace them with migrants," he added.

"But we said that if there are obstacles making it hard to start a family, we should remove them," he pointed out. With the family tax relief, we are getting closer to a situation where people who have children will not be worse off financially, he added.

"On immigration, Hungary makes no compromises," he underlined.

PM Orban said that the Hungarian government pursues a family-friendly policy that results in the birth of the children people want to have.

He noted that the ultimate goal is for those who have children to be better off financially than those who do not. "We are not there yet," he said, "but the situation has more or less balanced out."

Viktor Orban explained that one of their measures makes infant care allowance (CSED) and childcare allowance (GYED) exempt from personal income tax. For families receiving CSED, this means an extra 78,000 forints, and for those receiving GYED, 43,000 forints in additional income, taking average earnings. The doubling of the tax allowance for children affects one million families, the first step of this measure was a 50 percent increase. As a result, the extra amount families can keep may exceed 100,000 forints per month.