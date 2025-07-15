Turning Point in the Kneecap Scandal

Minister of European Union Affairs Janos Boka consulted with Sziget Festival organizer Tamas Kadar regarding the planned performance by the band Kneecap. At the minister’s request, the festival’s organizers will initiate discussions with Jewish communities in Hungary about the matter.

Kneecap performing (Photo: AFP)

Kneecap is notorious for scandals

In his social media post, the minister wrote:

We agreed that Sziget performers are obliged to comply with the laws of Hungary, and that Sziget organizers are obliged to act with due care to prevent and contain any violations. The Hungarian government has a zero-tolerance policy toward anti-Semitism.

The minister once again urged the organizers of the Sziget Festival to make responsible decisions regarding the festival’s program and overall execution.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the anti-Semitic band, which openly supports Hamas, has a history of scandal surrounding their concerts. Despite this, the Northern Irish rap group is scheduled to perform at the Sziget Festival in August.

