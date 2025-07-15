PM Orban: Why Would 2026 Election Result Be Any Different From 2022?

"We have always had an organized political community," said Viktor Orban in the newest episode of Pikk. At the start of the program, they discussed the weekend congress of the Tisza Party.

"The Tisza is a digital political movement, they don't have a party,"

the prime minister noted. Regarding Fidesz, he explained that for a long time they didn’t have a digital political movement, but a few months ago they began setting up the Fight Club. He highlighted that if there were a Fidesz congress today, he could report that more than 90 percent of what they promised in 2022 has already been delivered.

Why would the 2026 election result be any different from 2022? I feel at ease heading into next year's election. I don’t think any digital political movement can outperform actual results,

he stressed.

The conversation also covered the death of Jozsef Sebestyen. Speaking about the tragic event, the PM Orban said that terrible things happen in a country at war, but it is unacceptable that people are beaten to death. He took the view that

the European Union cannot remain silent and talk about Ukraine's EU membership while people are being buried after being beaten to death during forced conscription.

He said tat the government is also knocking on the door in Brussels, demanding that it take action against the practice of forced conscription in Ukraine.

Viktor Orban reflected on how Europe has long balanced two visions: one of a large unified empire, and another of a Europe of nations. He said that this balance lasted until the UK left the EU.

The master plan is called the United States of Europe,

he added, emphasizing that they are fighting against it. He believes that if Hungarians stand firm, they can preserve their national sovereignty. In his opinion, the balance of power is beginning to shift, and there is a real chance to restore equilibrium between the two sides.

“If we accept even a fraction of what they’re trying to force on us, we will ruin everything the Hungarian people have achieved over the last fifteen years,”

the prime minister underlined, adding that it is worthwhile for Hungary to take on the role of the battering ram. Speaking about Ukraine’s EU accession, Viktor Orban stated that if it takes place, it will mean the completion of the United States of Europe project, effectively ending the debate on national sovereignty. He believes that public opinion in many countries is shifting regarding Ukraine’s EU membership. On the issue of migration, he firmly stated that "we must resist until the very last moment."

At the end of the program, Viktor Orban spoke about the Hungarian political right, saying that its strength comes from the idea of 'God, homeland, family,' which enjoys strong majority support in Hungary.

For more details check out the latest episode of Pikk on Magyar Nemzet's YouTube channel.