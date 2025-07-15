No More Secrets: Viktor Orban Announces Recruitment for the Fight Club

Viktor Orban himself made the call on his social media page, announcing recruitment for the Fight Club. The prime minister stated that

this is an invitation to all my compatriots who stand on the foundation of national values and are ready to act for God, homeland, and family — both in the digital world and beyond.

"The admission comes with strict conditions, represented by the seven laws of the Fight Club: patriotism, freedom fight, respect, unity, action, shared destiny, and peace,” Viktor Orban emphasized, noting that whoever joins, no matter where they live in the Carpathian Basin, will never be alone as a member of the club.

"You can count on me just as much as on the thousands of your fellow club members,"

the prime minister stressed.

Viktor Orban also shared the seven laws of the Fight Club:

1. We fight for the survival of the thousand-year-old Hungary and for the prosperity of Hungarians living in the Carpathian Basin. For God, for homeland, and for family. We want a government that fights for these goals.

2. We fight against the globalists and their leftist-liberal allies who threaten Hungary’s independence and security.

3. We listen to and respect each other's views. Once we reach an agreement, we represent it in the world together and with determination. Everyone’s opinion matters.

4. One camp, one flag. We stand up for each other both in the online space and beyond. All for one, one for all. Club members support each other in all areas of life, because 'together we are strong, divided we are weak.'

5. Club members are willing and able to influence their surroundings. We openly declare our goals and openly fight for them.

6. We fight for every Hungarian, so that a thousand years from now, there will still be people in the heart of Europe who understand the meaning of these words: 'God, bless the Hungarians.'

7. We work so that we may live in peace, and that there may always be peace among us.