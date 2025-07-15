Rendkívüli

Újabb áldozata van az ukrajnai kényszersorozásnak + videó

UkrajnakényszersorozásSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ukraine's Forced Conscription Reaches New Low by Beating a Hungarian to Death

Ukraine has taken its forced conscription to a new level by beating a Hungarian man to death, stated Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, stressing that he will put the issue on the agenda in Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 15. 11:40
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
Peter Szijjarto responded on his Facebook page to the tragic news that a Hungarian man from the Transcarpathian region had become a victim of Ukraine’s forced conscription. The minister of foreign affairs and trade sharply criticized Ukraine’s mobilization practices and stated that he will raise the issue in Brussels today.

Ukraine has taken its forced conscription to a new level by beating a Hungarian man to death. Today, I am going to raise this issue in Brussels. Everyone must take a clear position on whether they consider the practice of forced conscription in Ukraine, which should have outraged the entire world under normal circumstances, to be acceptable,

the minister posted.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

