Hungarian President Won't Bow to Brussels-Based Liberal Paper, So It Shelves the Interview

Magyar Nemzet
17 órája 47 perce
Hungarian President Won't Bow to Brussels-Based Liberal Paper, So It Shelves the Interview

"It's difficult to accept this type of liberalism," Katalin Novak told The Australian in an interview, pointing out that Politico did an interview with her recently, which the Brussels-based portal trashed because she did not say what they wanted to hear. In the interview with The Australian, she also touched on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, support for families and migration.

Hungary stands up for freedom, family and Christian traditions, Hungarian President Katalin Novak stressed in an interview with The Australian, Australia's only nationally distributed daily newspaper. The article notes that various denominations and political parties gathered in Budapest's main synagogue in Dohany Street to stand in solidarity with Israel attacked by the Palestinian organization Hamas. In this context, Katalin Novak rejected any suggestion that Hungary is anti-Semitic.

 

The safest country in Europe for Jews

"Hungary has a zero-tolerance policy for anti-Semitism. On that day, we stood with Israel and the Jewish people. There is a very strong Jewish community in Hungary, whose rights are fully guaranteed. My Jewish friends always say how good it is that in Hungary they don't have to be afraid if they wear a kippah in public spaces or openly profess their Jewish faith," she said.

Unlike in other European countries, Jewish people in Hungary do not have to fear attacks

Hungary's head of state added.

The Hungarian Jewish community lives in one of the safest countries in Europe, the paper notes, citing an earlier statement made by Slomo  Koves, chief rabbi of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation - Hungarian Jewish association

When asked why Western media erroneously characterize Hungary and Hungarians as anti-democratic, Hungary's president answered that firstly because they do not understand the Hungarian language, secondly because the Hungarian position does not always fit into the mainstream, liberal narrative, also noting, however, that we do not place enough emphasis on explaining our position. It is often difficult to understand how people, some of whom have not even been to Hungary, can definitely state such misconceptions about Hungary and the Hungarian people, she underlined.

 

 

Strange type of liberalism

As an example, Katalin Novak mentions a recent interview with her by a major European news portal. In the end, the article was not published because her answers were not what they wanted to hear.

It's difficult to accept this type of liberalism,

she said, describing the situation. In response to a query from public media, Sandor Palace - the Hungarian president's office -  confirmed that Politico was the media in question.

In the interview, Hungary's president described herself as a mother, a wife, a Hungarian and a Christian. "These things define me, I can't put them aside. As one of fewer than twenty female heads of state in the world, I want to show what it's like to be a conservative female leader," she said.

Regarding the anniversary of the 1956 revolution, Novak stressed that Hungarians are freedom fighters. "Hungary is historically a Christian country, as a Calvinist I would also say that we are predestined for Christianity. Our culture and holidays are Christian, but of course everyone can freely practice their faith, there is freedom of religion, Hungary's head of state added.

Many people in the West think that tolerance means giving up your national and Christian identity,

she added.

Regarding the support for families and the Hungarian president's perception of the role of women, the author of the article emphasizes that Katalin Novak wants families and women to have real freedom of choice, going completely against the outlook on the world promoted by The New York Times or The Guardian.

 

The future belongs to families

According to Hungary's president, young people would like to have children, but in the end they do not have as many children as they would like to. "My job as a conservative leader is to do everything I can to ensure that families have as many children as they want. I see motherhood as a privilege. You can give it up, but I want to show that it is a privilege. It is up to governments to ensure that women can choose both motherhood and a career. This is the real freedom of choice."

It is important to address the demographic crisis, she stressed.

The article highlights that Katalin Novak, while she was minister for families, did a lot to ensure that state spending on family policy reached six percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and to increase fertility rate. In addition to presenting Hungary's family policy measures, she also touched on the issue of immigration, pointing out that the Hungarian people do not regard mass immigration as a solution to the demographic problem. The author notes that Hungary is often criticized for its migration policy, which is very similar to Australia's migration policy.

The article also highights that, Hungary and Poland are the key opponents of the EU's leftist-liberal social and migration policies. In the author's assessment, the approach prevailing in the West today automatically labels anyone who goes against the mainstream as a Taliban. The author notes that despite the results of the recent Polish parliamentary elections, conservatives have achieved successes, such as the coming to power of Giorgia Meloni in Italy. In this context,   Katalin Novak said,

I have a very close, friendly relationship with Giorgia Meloni and what she is doing is very good for Italy.

"Hungary has admitted two million Ukrainians," the president said, adding that Hungary condemns Russia's aggression and supports a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. She objected to Hungary being portrayed as a kind of ally of Russia.

Katalin Novak is to meet the Hungarian diaspora living in Australia, the article says. "I am grateful to Australia for accepting Hungarian refugees decades earlier and giving them a second home," Hungary's president said.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Photo: Sandor Palace/Gyula Bartos)

Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

Soros awarded $15 million to far-left, anti-Semitic protest groups

Since 2016, George Soros has funneled more than $15 million to anti-Semitic groups.
Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Parliamentary group leader: Brussels is responsible for the migration situation

Hungarian border protection personnel in real physical danger
Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

"He's a very strong man," the former US president said about Hungary's prime minister.
Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

Macron: Orban-Putin meeting could prove useful

“There’s absolutely no need to prohibit a head of state or government from going in one direction or another. It doesn’t shock us,” Macron said of the meeting.
Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian military deployment considered to end shooting by migrants in Horgos

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants security in his country.
Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

Intelligence reports on migration to soon be made public

The document has pertinence not only for Hungary, but for the whole of Europe.
idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

Addig vagyunk biztonságban, amíg Orbán Viktor a miniszterelnökünk

A magyar kormányfő a migránsinvázió kezdete óta bírálja az unió elhibázott migrációs politikáját.

