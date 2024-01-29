időjárás °C Adél 2024. január 29.
US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

Munkatársunktól
46 perce
US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

Three-time Olympic sabre fencing champion Aron Szilagyi, poet Peter Zavada, theater director Jakab Tarnoczi, Partizan media memer Jakab Toth and two RTL presenters, Peter Puskas-Dallos and Boglarka Puskas-Dallos, received and accepted invitations to the dinner thrown by US Ambassador David Pressman in Budapest.

The US Ambassador to Hungary has invited well-known Hungarian public figures to his residence before, such as singer Azahriah, as well as Jobbik politician Marton Gyongyosi, last year.

The public could read about the meeting from the RTL commercial TV couple's post and that of the Partizan reporter on Instagram.

We had the honor of being invited to the US Embassy, where we were guests of Ambassador Pressman, along with great young artists, entrepreneurs and friends whom I myself follow, admire and respect,

Peter Puskas and Boglarka Dallos wrote.

The Partizan staff member recounted the meeting at much greater length. In his post, Jakab Toth expounded on grappling with whether to accept the invitation for a long, but finally decided to accept.

There will again most likely be more pro-government reasonings about why diplomats do diplomatic work and why they meet with successful young Hungarians (and me). So with this post, I would like to promote their investigative work,

writes in his post the journalist, who often himself does investigative writing.

 

Cover photo: David Pressman (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Ajánló

MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

The national consultation, which concluded on January 17, sought the opinions of Hungarians on various issues affecting the fate of the nation.
Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Russia's communication is consistent, while the Ukrainians have come up with five or six variations a theme.
News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

The truth is being revealed about media outlets in Hungary who loudly tout their "independent and objective" operations.
PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

The government spokesperson presented the results of the national consultation on Kossuth Radio MR1.
Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

On behalf of Hungary's public media, executives expressed their deep concern over the daily political interference in the work of Poland's independent public media.
Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Currently three parties stand a chance of winning EP mandates, with the Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) already ahead of Momentum, according to survey.
Szentesi Zöldi László

Ungváry Krisztián hazugságai

Bayer Zsoltnak semmiféle politikai vagy erkölcsi kötelezettsége nincs, nem felel mások tetteiért.

