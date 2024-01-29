US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

Three-time Olympic sabre fencing champion Aron Szilagyi, poet Peter Zavada, theater director Jakab Tarnoczi, Partizan media memer Jakab Toth and two RTL presenters, Peter Puskas-Dallos and Boglarka Puskas-Dallos, received and accepted invitations to the dinner thrown by US Ambassador David Pressman in Budapest.

The US Ambassador to Hungary has invited well-known Hungarian public figures to his residence before, such as singer Azahriah, as well as Jobbik politician Marton Gyongyosi, last year.

The public could read about the meeting from the RTL commercial TV couple's post and that of the Partizan reporter on Instagram.

We had the honor of being invited to the US Embassy, where we were guests of Ambassador Pressman, along with great young artists, entrepreneurs and friends whom I myself follow, admire and respect,

Peter Puskas and Boglarka Dallos wrote.

The Partizan staff member recounted the meeting at much greater length. In his post, Jakab Toth expounded on grappling with whether to accept the invitation for a long, but finally decided to accept.

There will again most likely be more pro-government reasonings about why diplomats do diplomatic work and why they meet with successful young Hungarians (and me). So with this post, I would like to promote their investigative work,

writes in his post the journalist, who often himself does investigative writing.