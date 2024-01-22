időjárás °C Artúr , Vince 2024. január 22.
Western De-Emphasis on Ukraine's War Crimes

Szabó István
2 órája
Western De-Emphasis on Ukraine's War Crimes

Yesterday's shelling in Donetsk, leaving many civilians dead, may have alarmed allies who are increasingly distancing themselves from Ukraine, says the security policy advisor at the Center for Fundamental rights.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) shelled a crowded Donetsk market, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet. Twenty-seven people were killed and 25 injured in the shelling, according to latest figures.

Yesterday, the head of the Donetsk region called the bombardment by Ukraine a war crime. Earlier, there was an attack in the area of St Petersburg, and recent weeks saw continuous deep-penetration attacks against energy, civilian and military targets in the Russian hinterland, Jozsef Horvath said.

Rather than fundamentally reversing the course of the war, the Ukrainian army and secret services want to demonstrate their capabilities to their foreign supporters with these attacks,

he added.

PA_20231214_044
Photo: Attila Polyak 

Ukraine carries on with these attacks sometimes even at the cost of raising concern among Western supporters, since experts in the West are well aware that such attacks are basically ineffective and only good for drawing outrage from the Russian side and the media. 

The Ukrainians' legal leeway is not narrower after the brutal attack on Russian civilians, but it is clear that the Western press cannot remain silent about it or deny it, the security expert pointed out.

I would like to recall the attack when the daughter of Dugin, who is considered one of Putin's ideologists, was blown up in Moscow. A mistake was made there and an innocent victim died. However, the attack on the Donetsk market left 25 civilians killed and several seriously injured 

Jozsef Horvath said.

Regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's participation in UN Security Council meetings on the Middle East and Ukraine, the expert said he did not think it would accelerate the pace to a possible ceasefire.

LAVROV, Szergej
Photo: Maksim Semetov/EPA/MTI

However, he pointed out that since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, but especially in 2023, a number of new conflicts have erupted in the world that are more important to Ukraine's main supporters, especially the United States and Britain. 

One only has to think of the two crisis hotspots in the Middle East, the attacks on Yemen and Hamas in Israel. "I see these two conflicts as having now turned the attention of the Anglo-Saxon world to this region, and we haven't even talked about China, which is instilling a constant sense of danger in the United States and its main allies," the expert said.

On the double standards and hypocrisy of the Western world towards Ukraine, he stressed that 

We know how strongly tight-lipped or relativizing the Western press can be about certain acts. For those who are allies of the West, there is a kind of communication shield, which, although it is cracking, still protects Ukraine,

Jozsef Horvath added.

Cover photo: The Donetsk market after the attack (Photo: Leon Klein / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP) 
 

Csépányi Balázs

Tüttő Kata megadta magát, Gyurcsány készülhet a nászra

A főpolgármester-helyettes felmondta a leckét.

