On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) shelled a crowded Donetsk market, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet. Twenty-seven people were killed and 25 injured in the shelling, according to latest figures.

Yesterday, the head of the Donetsk region called the bombardment by Ukraine a war crime. Earlier, there was an attack in the area of St Petersburg, and recent weeks saw continuous deep-penetration attacks against energy, civilian and military targets in the Russian hinterland, Jozsef Horvath said.

Rather than fundamentally reversing the course of the war, the Ukrainian army and secret services want to demonstrate their capabilities to their foreign supporters with these attacks,

he added.

Photo: Attila Polyak

Ukraine carries on with these attacks sometimes even at the cost of raising concern among Western supporters, since experts in the West are well aware that such attacks are basically ineffective and only good for drawing outrage from the Russian side and the media.

The Ukrainians' legal leeway is not narrower after the brutal attack on Russian civilians, but it is clear that the Western press cannot remain silent about it or deny it, the security expert pointed out.

I would like to recall the attack when the daughter of Dugin, who is considered one of Putin's ideologists, was blown up in Moscow. A mistake was made there and an innocent victim died. However, the attack on the Donetsk market left 25 civilians killed and several seriously injured

Jozsef Horvath said.

Regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's participation in UN Security Council meetings on the Middle East and Ukraine, the expert said he did not think it would accelerate the pace to a possible ceasefire.

Photo: Maksim Semetov/EPA/MTI