Rendkívüli

Továbbra is vezet a Fidesz: a kormánypárt nyerné, ha most vasárnap lennének a választások

USAIDWashington D.C.Soros György
magyar

The Price of Influence: They Bought the Hungarian Opposition - Magyar Nemzet's Investigative Documentary Now on Screen!

The taps of money channels are located in three international power centers: Washington, the Soros universe, and Brussels.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 06. 27. 14:26
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The time has come: Magyar Nemzet's documentary is available for viewing. The investigative film reveals the principal actors involved, methods and sources used,  and through whom they attempted to influence Hungarian domestic politics from abroad over the past years—all by mobilizing enormous sums of money.

In our film, among other information, we systematically present the main findings of the USAID scandal, the investigative articles from recent years, and the leaked revelations from the Soros universe. We have compiled several massive political and social interference attempts by entities claiming to be “civil society” organizations and show the general operational mechanisms of the left-wing press, which claims to be independent. And, of course, we reveal where and how foreign money arrived to them.

Washington, Soros, Brussels – they are the ones who bought the domestic opposition, including parties, pseudo-civil organizations, and numerous media outlets.

For all further details, click on the Magyar Nemzet YouTube channel!

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Magyar Péter megfertőzte a követőit, durva vírus terjed a tiszások között

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Meg kell állítanunk az agresszív kórt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.