The Price of Influence: They Bought the Hungarian Opposition - Magyar Nemzet's Investigative Documentary Now on Screen!

The time has come: Magyar Nemzet's documentary is available for viewing. The investigative film reveals the principal actors involved, methods and sources used, and through whom they attempted to influence Hungarian domestic politics from abroad over the past years—all by mobilizing enormous sums of money.

In our film, among other information, we systematically present the main findings of the USAID scandal, the investigative articles from recent years, and the leaked revelations from the Soros universe. We have compiled several massive political and social interference attempts by entities claiming to be “civil society” organizations and show the general operational mechanisms of the left-wing press, which claims to be independent. And, of course, we reveal where and how foreign money arrived to them.

Washington, Soros, Brussels – they are the ones who bought the domestic opposition, including parties, pseudo-civil organizations, and numerous media outlets.

