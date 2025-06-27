Hungary FM: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Is Wrong

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry claimed that Hungarians don't have the right to decide whether they support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Well, the Ukrainian foreign ministry is mistaken," Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media. He added:

Dear Ukrainian colleagues, here’s the situation: it’s not you, not President Zelensky, and not the Ukrainian government who decide whether Ukraine joins the European Union. It is us, the citizens of the European Union, including Hungarians.

Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister continued by emphasizing that:

It’s time to understand that this is not going to happen against the will of the Hungarian people! And we do not want to be part of an integration that includes a country bringing the threat of war upon us, endangering our energy security, and one that has nearly destroyed our farmers once before.

He went on to point out that

the most disheartening part is that you demand the support of the Hungarian people while systematically stripping minority rights from the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia for the past ten years!

Peter Szijjarto concluded by saying: