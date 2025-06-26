Rendkívüli

Történelmi pillanat: Kapu Tibor átlebegett a Nemzetközi Űrállomásra

PM Orban: Hungary Does Not Support Ukraine's EU Accession

Ninety-five percent of the Hungarian people do not support Ukraine’s EU membership. Integrating Ukraine into the European Union would be tantamount to integrating the war into the EU, emphasized Hungary's prime minister.

2025. 06. 26. 13:11
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Brussels (Source: YouTube/screenshot)
In the Voks 2025 consultative vote, 2,168,431 people voted against Ukraine's EU membership, the Hungarian prime minister announced in Brussels.

95% of the cast votes were 'no,' and 5% were 'yes.' That is the situation. I arrived here with a strong mandate. Speaking on behalf of more than two million Hungarians, I will say at today's negotiations that Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. These are the hard facts,

said Viktor Orban, highlighting that

Hungary cannot be bypassed on the issue of Ukraine's EU membership, because in the end a unanimous decision is required, and even the opening of negotiations on individual clusters requires unanimous agreement,

 he said.

So this is not going to happen. Nothing that has any legal effect on Ukraine’s EU membership can happen today. Statements can be made, discussions can take place, but there will be no common EU position, because Hungary does not support it. Those who disagree with us,  the other 26 members, or however many, can say whatever they want; we all have freedom here.

The prime minister pointed out:

If we integrate Ukraine into the European Union, we are also integrating the war. And we do not want to be in a community with a country that is at war and poses a direct threat to us. If an EU member state is at war, then the European Union is also at war, and we do not want that.

In response to a journalist's question regarding Budapest Pride, the Hungarian prime minister said:

Hungary is a civilized country. Here, everyone can assemble, everyone can express their opinion—this is a constitutional right. But there is one thing that cannot happen: when constitutional rights conflict, no right can come before child protection rights, because the constitution states that child protection takes precedence over all other freedoms. We ask everyone not to do this,

he said, adding that 

If someone does something like this, there is a clear legal framework that must apply, but we are a civilized country and we don't hurt each other. This is a country that has never had a civil war, except perhaps a little in 1956, but even if we don't agree with each other, we don't hurt each other. That's not part of Hungarian politics.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: YouTube/screenshot)

