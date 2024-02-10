Elvira 2024. február 10.
Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

"I am not addressing the politicians, the policy makers, but the people I swore to serve two years ago,"  Katalin Novak began her extraordinary statement today. The President of the Republic of Hungary made her televized statement on public television M1 after Viktor Orban announced that he would propose a constitutional amendment on the presidential right to pardon.

"Last April, I decided in favor of granting a pardon in the belief that the convict had not abused his position that involved working with children. I was wrong," Katalin Novak admitted in her statement.

As a Hungarian, she herself expects the President of the Republic not to make mistakes, she said, and announced that she would resign from the office of President of the Republic. 

At the same time she apologized to those she had disappointed and also for having made mistakes.

In her announcement, the former president thanked her family and all those who helped her in her work. "Politics is a tough, sometimes cruel world, some people think it is not for us women, I disagree, let's not let ourselves be discouraged," stressed Katalin Novak, who ended her announcement by quoting from the national anthem,

God bless the Hungarian!

 

Cover photo: Katalin Novak resigns (Source: M1 News Reel)

Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

The EU hasn't forgotten about the Western Balkans, enlargement and neighborhood commissioner says.
FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

The Hungarian government has always been honest about its strategy and its goals.
Washington Scraps Tax Treaty with Hungary

Washington Scraps Tax Treaty with Hungary

While the US is imposing sanctions on Hungary, it continues to do business with Russia.
Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

A4D's network is linked to the US Democratic Party and its policies serve the party's interests.
Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Ambassador Pressman is instrumental in America exerting pressure on Hungary concerning Sweden’s NATO accession.
FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

In the United States, Hungary’s foreign minister spoke of the importance of the Sovereignty Protection Act.
Csépányi Balázs

Koncz Zsuzsáék hatalmas kamuját ilyen szenzációsan még nem figurázták ki + videó

Nem lehet meghamisítani a múltat.

