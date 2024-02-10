Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

"I am not addressing the politicians, the policy makers, but the people I swore to serve two years ago," Katalin Novak began her extraordinary statement today. The President of the Republic of Hungary made her televized statement on public television M1 after Viktor Orban announced that he would propose a constitutional amendment on the presidential right to pardon.

"Last April, I decided in favor of granting a pardon in the belief that the convict had not abused his position that involved working with children. I was wrong," Katalin Novak admitted in her statement.

As a Hungarian, she herself expects the President of the Republic not to make mistakes, she said, and announced that she would resign from the office of President of the Republic.

At the same time she apologized to those she had disappointed and also for having made mistakes.

In her announcement, the former president thanked her family and all those who helped her in her work. "Politics is a tough, sometimes cruel world, some people think it is not for us women, I disagree, let's not let ourselves be discouraged," stressed Katalin Novak, who ended her announcement by quoting from the national anthem,

God bless the Hungarian!

Cover photo: Katalin Novak resigns (Source: M1 News Reel)