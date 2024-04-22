This Is What Pro-War Politicians Are Gearing up for

In the wake of the US Congressional decision this weekend, Europe's pro-war politicians are already looking to catch up. The Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade posted about this on Facebook. Peter Szijjarto reported that at today's joint meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Luxembourg, billions of euros in arms transfers to Ukraine will again be on the agenda.

The stakes of June 9 are rising: the preparations for world war must be stopped!

the head of the ministry stated in the social media post.