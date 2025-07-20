Rendkívüli

Menczer to Magyar: You're Pushing Zelensky's Propaganda—Aren’t You Ashamed?

Tamas Menczer, communication director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats, sent a message on social media to Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party.

2025. 07. 20. 16:06
Tamas Menczer, communications director of ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)
The communications director of ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) quoted a recent statement by Peter Magyar, in which the president of the Tisza Party questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a Hungarian man from Transcarpathia.

As we all heard in the sad news of recent days, a Hungarian compatriot of ours died in Transcarpathia after being conscripted. The circumstances are currently unknown,

said Peter Magyar. Tamas Menczer responded to this statement by posting:

Unknown circumstances? Aren’t you ashamed? You’re saying the same thing as Zelensky. Everyone knows that Jozsef Sebestyen was abducted during forced conscription, beaten, taken to hospital, and died. You sided with Zelensky. We stand with the Hungarians.

