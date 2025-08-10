Why Alaska?

Attila Demko talked about the significance of both the meeting and the location chosen.

Not Peace Talks Yet

The security policy expert explained that while Trump’s statements and Bloomberg’s leaks foreshadow the gravity of discussions to take place, this is not a peace negotiation yet—nor even a ceasefire— but rather the first step toward one. He also pointed out that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff allegedly conveyed Russia’s conditions to Trump.

Based on the leaks, all of Donetsk region and part of Luhansk would be ceded by Ukraine, while Russia would withdraw from areas including Sumy and Kharkiv in a territorial swap.

"So it's obviously not peace talks or ceasefire - Ukraine is needed for that, too." According to Demko, the talks will likely cover what conditions are acceptable for Russia and what for the U.S..

Besides territorial issues, sanctions and NATO will certainly be on the agenda.

It’s complex—there have been many small steps before, but this could be the first major real one toward at least a ceasefire,”

the expert noted.